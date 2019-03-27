Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Skimpy Bikini For Sun-Soaked Instagram Snap

Olivia Culpo is getting very revealing — and her fans love it.

The beauty pageant winner turned actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture of herself lounging on the beach while wearing a very skimpy bikini. The actress held a glass of wine as she shared a smile, adding the caption, “Life’s a beach.”

The picture was an immediate hit with her fans, racking up thousands of likes and supportive comments about her incredible physique.

“Holy smokes!!!” one person wrote.

“Body goals,” another commented.

Culpo is no stranger to sharing skin-baring pictures online. The former Miss Universe often uses her social media pages to show off her incredible body, giving them a glimpse of the amazing life of a model who jets off to plenty of tropical destinations for photo shoots.

The attention she garners from the racy pictures has helped Olivia Culpo carve out a huge fan base and propel her acting career. Last year, Haute Living said she was on the verge of super-stardom as she builds off the fame of her Miss Universe win and crafts a successful acting career.

Culpo has her hand in a number of other endeavors, the report noted, including a series of fashion campaigns, serving as the face of Timex, being the primary brand ambassador for Nine West, and even opening a restaurant.

Though it may spread her thin, Olivia Culpo maintains that she has the energy — and more importantly, the passion — to handle it all.

“I love everything that I’m doing. I know I’m doing a lot, but it’s all stuff that I’m passionate about,” she said.

For now, Culpo said she loves the variety in her life.

“Honestly, it depends on the day,” she says of her ever-growing passions. “I love being able to switch it up. I’m the kind of person who likes change, and I’ll tell you, every day is different; nothing is ever the same.”

Olivia’s fans certainly seem to love how openly she shares her adventures in modeling. Culpo has 3.8 million followers on Instagram, and the pictures she shares regularly gain viral attention and plenty of supportive comments from her fans. She has even become a fixture of the celebrity gossip circuit, especially for her on-again, off-again relationship with NFL player Danny Amendola.

Those who want to see more skin-baring pictures from Olivia Culpo can check out her Instagram page where she shares plenty of racy snaps.