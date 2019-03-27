Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’ Extended Trailer Shows Even More Stars

After the success of his latest movie Us, Jordan Peele is all set to launch the revival of The Twilight Zone, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The revival has now launched a brand new extended trailer on the show’s YouTube page, which features a lot more stars than the first trailer.

The newest trailer from the revival of the classic anthology series comes days after Steven Speilberg announced his own bizarre anthology series, Amazing Stories, for the Apple TV+ streaming service at an Apple event, as The Inquisitr covered.

The Twilight Zone revival is a similar anthology of stories featuring the who’s who of Hollywood in weird and odd situations and stories that seek to challenge the mind and body, as per a Coming Soon report.

Peele seems to be the perfect person to host and produce the new show, given his penchant for horror, fantasy and creepy stories that also comment on real-world scenarios, as exhibited by both his directorial films, Get Out and Us. The new extended trailer showcases many more scenes, undoubtedly from upcoming episodes. While the first trailer focused on more of a sizzle reel of scenes, this trailer features much more dialogue, teasing the stories of the episodes.

Marc DeBevoise, Jordan Peele, Julie McNamara, and Greg Kinnear attend the after party for the CBS All Access new series ‘The Twilight Zone’ at the Harmony Gold Preview House and Theater on March 26, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The new trailer heavily features Adam Scott (Parks And Recreation, Big Little Lies) and his episode, as the character questions where he is, what he’s doing and how he takes it upon himself to do something about it with, seemingly disastrous results. We’re also treated to Kumail Nanjiani’s (The Big Sick, Silicon Valley) episode, where the actor appears to play a stage performer of some sort. The actor is seen frantically running around looking for a boy, while an ominous line of dialogue repeats. John Cho (Searching, Star Trek Beyond) is also featured in an episode with Jacob Tremblay, (Wonder, Good Boys) where the young actor looks to play a presidential candidate, somehow. Many other actors appear in brief appearances such as Seth Rogen (Long Shot), Tracy Morgan, Sanaa Lathan, Chris O’Dowd, Greg Kinnear and many many more.

The Twilight Zone was one of the first anthology TV shows that told self-contained stories that almost never carried over week to week. The original series Black Mirror repeats the same formula with great success in the last few years, as Vogue analyzed. It will be interesting to see how The Twilight Zone revival sets itself apart from Black Mirror, given the similarities in the premise.

The Twilight Zone will premiere on CBS’s own streaming service, All Access in the United States.