Channing Tatum Wishes Jessie J Happy Birthday In A Sweet, Public Way

Channing Tatum shared a sweet message to his leading lady Jessie J on Instagram.

The actor posted a photo of the “Bang Bang” singer on his account to his 17.1 million followers. In his first post of the singer, she is basking in the sun while sitting on the chair for the black-and-white photo. The Magic Mike star then shared a touching anecdote about his 31-year-old lover, per E! News.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote alongside the picture. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday, Baby.”

Tatum’s public birthday wish to the U.K. native is definitely off-brand for the couple. Since rumors began to swirl about the couple in October 2018, Jessie is reportedly the actor’s first relationship since his divorce from actress Jenna Dewan in April 2018. The estranged couple shares a daughter, Everly, 5. According to Us Weekly, the two have decided to take things to the next level and be more intimate in public. They have been seen holding hands in London and have also flirted with each other via Instagram. In November, Tatum also snapped a photo of himself at the songstress’s concert for her “R.O.S.E” tour.

Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J made their first public outing together in London. https://t.co/BuTnWCHGlV — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 25, 2019

I will never get my head around Jessie J and Channing Tatum pic.twitter.com/dWz1su2UAg — Cassie (@Cassiesmyth) March 27, 2019

While the couple has reportedly been together for less than one year, things are beginning to become more serious between the two stars. The Inquisitr previously reported that the singer is ready to have a baby with the Step Up alum. Jessie was told she couldn’t have children from her doctors, which was the inspiration for her song “Four Letter Word.” However, the singer is still eager to be a mother and opted to change her lifestyle and diet regimen instead of going through a hysterectomy, which her doctors suggested.

The “Who You Are” singer didn’t disclose how she will be spending her birthday, but did like her beau’s Instagram post. She also took to the photo-sharing app to share her wishes for her special day, per E! News.

“My only wish for my 31st birthday is… To be better,” she captioned her reflective post. “Better at coping with loss. Better at coping with change. Better at facing my fears. Better at being alone. Better at being open. Better at asking for support. Better at communication. Better at making time for myself and those who deserve it. Better at giving love.”