Kate Hudson Posts Adorable Photo Of Her Baby, Rani, On Instagram

Kate Hudson gave her Instagram followers a treat on Wednesday when she posted an adorable photo of her youngest child, Rani, playing with their older sibling. In the photo, Rani is wearing a patterned pink top and black pants as she’s cuddled up with her older brother, Bingham.

In the comments, several fans commented on the cuteness of the photo, and expressed wonder at the resemblance between the actress and her kids.

Rani is five months old, and is Hudson’s first child with her partner, Danny Fujikawa. She’s also the Almost Famous actress’s first daughter. In the Instagram post announcing her birth, Hudson explained the meaning behind her name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa,” she wrote. “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.”

Hudson has been sharing regular pictures of Rani ever since she was born. She shared a photo of Rani to Instagram on St Patrick’s Day, one in which the 5-month-old is wearing a very cute plaid outfit. She also posted a video with her daughter on International Women’s Day, one in which Rani just gurgles along happily as her mom shares her message.

Hudson has previously revealed that she’s a bit of a free-spirited mother, having said as much about her relationship with her first child, 15-year-old Ryder.

“I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual],” Hudson said in a 2016 interview with InStyle. “I mean, we’re close, and I am his mom. I’m big on manners. I’m big on politeness. I’m big on gratitude. But I’m a bit of a wild mom.”

During the same interview, she also admitted that she doesn’t always feel like she’s the perfect mother at all times.

“Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don’t have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children…” she said.

As Harper’s Bazaar notes, the pregnancy announcement came as a surprise for fans of Kate Hudson. She told the world that she was pregnant via a video of her gender reveal party. During the clip, you can see a visibly pregnant Hudson in a white dress, standing next to Fujikawa and her son. When they pop the balloons and the pink confetti comes out, you can see other guests at the party going wild at the news.

Now, based on Kate Hudson’s Instagram posts, it’s clear that everyone in the family is absolutely in love with little Rani.