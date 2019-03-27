Chris Evans Says He Might ‘Cut Ties’ With Tom Brady If He Supports Trump

Actor Chris Evans recently revealed that he might have to “cut ties” with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — if Brady is still on the “Trump train.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, when journalist Alex Pappademas asked Evans about the possibility of playing Brady in a biopic, Evans said he did not know — adding that his choice could ultimately hinge on Brady’s support of Trump.

“I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter. I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it,” Evans said.

“Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb sh**, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties. It’s really tough,” the Captain America star added.

What would make this choice so difficult for Evans is the fact that he is a huge Patriots fan, per Twitter — and a major critic of the Trump administration.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Evans supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. When Clinton failed to secure the win, the actor took to Twitter to say he was “devastated.” Since then, he has not held his personal thoughts about the president back, and uses Twitter as a platform to opine about Trump, his administration, and his policies.

In an interview with Esquire, Evans said that he felt rage and fury over the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, noting that voters wanted something new without understanding.

Evans said in The Hollywood Reporter interview that Marvel Entertainment was not worried about his anti-Trump stance — or his tweets, which often criticize the president and his administration. Evens added that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige even approved of his Twitter timeline.

“When I bump into Kevin Feige the first thing out of his mouth is ‘Man, I love what you’re doing [on Twitter].'”

On the topic of generating controversy with his tweets or comments, Evans said he cannot allow himself to worry about any backlash that could come from fans who might be Trump supporters.

“You don’t want to alienate half your audience,” he said about talking politics. “But I’d be disappointed in myself if I didn’t speak up. Especially for fear of some monetary repercussion or career damage — that just feels really gross to me.”

Whether Brady is still on the “Trump train” is anyone’s guess. He has shown support for Trump in the past, once sharing a photo of a MAGA hat in his locker in 2015. Brady also called Trump a “good friend” in an interview with NBC Sports, adding that he and Trump had been friends for a long time — and that he supported all of his friends.

However, the quarterback seems to have distanced himself from the president in recent years. He did not attend the White House ceremony celebrating the Patriots’ Super Bowl win in 2017, citing family matters. In addition, he called the president’s comments about football players who kneel during the national anthem “divisive” during an interview on WEEI‘s Kirk and Callahan program.

That being said, Brady has overall refrained from becoming too involved with any political rhetoric that surrounds Trump.