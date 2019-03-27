‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Flaunts Major Cleavage In Skintight Black Dress

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation starlet Jenni “JWoww” Farley brought a little heat to Instagram on Tuesday. Farley was captured while perched on a bed covered in crisp, white sheets — rocking a little black dress that hugged her curves and showed off some major cleavage.

The strapless number, which Farley shared was from the company Fashion Nova — a favorite style label of social media stars — gave fans a glimpse of Farley’s voluptuous body. While sitting, she positioned herself so that her curvy backside was visible. She stretched out an arm to show off a gorgeous, tattooed sleeve — a Little Mermaid inspired piece — placed prominently on her left arm.

For the snap, Farley wore her crimson-colored locks in large, bouncy waves that spilled over her exposed shoulders. She looked off-camera, but fans could see her stunning makeup choices — including contouring which emphasized her flawless features. Farley wore a plum-colored eyeshadow and heavy sweeps of mascara to make her pretty eyes pop. A dusty-rose gloss covered her plump pout.

Farley has been busy these days. The reality star has taken several trips with her kids, most recently to Discovery Cove in Orlando. There, she and her daughter were able to swim with — and help train — a group of dolphins, enjoying the sunshine and weather with some pals along the way. Farley shared some photos of their trip to Instagram, and revealed that they had a wonderful time getting away and enjoying each other’s company.

Farley and her estranged husband, Roger Matthews, are currently in the middle of a nasty divorce. The duo has engaged in some pretty public altercations on social media, and have both accused each other of physical and mental abuse. As Hollywood Life shared, Farley’s best friend and former Jersey Shore roommate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has been supporting Farley as she works through this difficult time. Polizzi has even watched Farley’s two children for her so that she can get a breather in her new life as a single mother.

“Jenni knows Snooki is always there for her. Even their daughters are so close. They’ve become little best friends and both Jenni and Snooki laugh over how they’re like little Snooki and JWowws,” the source shared.

The insider also revealed that Polizzi checks on Farley every day, and has been a rock for her friend while she works through her divorce to Matthews.

Both Farley and Matthews have put in for sole custody of their two children, Meilani and Greyson, and that legal battle will likely play out for quite some time, so having the kind of support system in a friend like Polizzi will be helpful for Farley as she continues to try and come to an agreement with her estranged husband.

“Jenni is so incredibly strong and Roger has often been challenging for her to deal with, however, she’s putting her kids first and setting a positive example for them,” the source further added.