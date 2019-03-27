Dove Cameron Goes Braless In Sunkissed Instagram Snap

Dove Cameron appears to be dominating “the ‘Gram” today. On March 27, 2019, the blonde actress updated her Instagram with a sexy snap that seems to suggest a bra isn’t needed. Dove has 24.3 million followers.

The Descendants actress appears bathed in natural sunlight as a makeup artist holding a brush adds the finishing touches. The caption points towards Dove’s promotional work with the clothing line, Asos. Eyes are likely on what’s below the clothes, though.

Wearing a cut-off sweater in buttercup yellow, the actress’ taut abs are clearly visible. Her ruffled, short-sleeved sweater might be covering more flesh than male viewers may have wished for, but the sensational effect is undeniable. The “braless” trend is sweeping Instagram (and it looks like Dove is joining in).

On Feburary 13, the Inquisitr covered Dove’s bikini post following backlash from parents. Apparently, Dove’s level of raciness wasn’t appreciated, although the actress was clapping back. The “scandal” came in the wake of a bikini video posted by Dove. Much like the Kardashians will repost the same sensational material that lands them a scandal in the first place, this is one more celebrity who is proving she doesn’t care what people think.

The March 27 post comes with mostly positive fan feedback, as the Instagram comments would suggest.

“Girl you don’t even need that makeup that she’s putting on you, you’re so lovely without it”

Cameron’s “revenge” bikini snap is still on her Instagram. The February 10 post accumulated 1.8 million likes. An updated version of the controversy-causing video completed Cameron’s move.

With an unconventional name, a cherub beauty, and enough bravery to show her body, it’s no surprise why this actress is now followed by tens of millions of fans. As per the above report from the Inquistr, Dove didn’t just respond to the backlash using images. This lady comes with words, as per the caption to her “amended” video.

“Guys if i’m in a bathing suit, and i’m 23 and you’re tripping, you need to re-evaluate what trips you up. and also get more comfortable w the human body”

Celebrity bikini selfies are a dime a dozen, these days. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner frequently flaunt their curves on social media in skimpy swimwear, as do Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, and Priyanka Chopra (if a little less often).

Dove’s Instagram tends to show the actress’ angelic face the most, but fans are equally treated to sunset snaps, parties, and flowers. Dove is in a relationship with Thomas Doherty. While this couple does flaunt their romance on social media, it’s likely that male fans are grateful for Doherty’s absence – if they’re lucky to get it.