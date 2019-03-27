Wendy Williams Slams Jussie Smollett After Charges Are Dropped: ‘He Will Be Judged For The Rest Of His Life’

Wendy Williams is the latest star to slam actor Jussie Smollett.

As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, the public was shocked when it was announced that all charges against Jussie Smollett, including 16 felony counts of lying to police, had been dropped. The Empire star was originally accused of orchestrating a “homophobic and racist attack” against him in January. But instead of facing possible jail time, Smollett got off with a slap on the wrist and just ended up having to forfeit his $10,000 in bail money.

Since the news was announced, the public and celebrities have been lashing out against the actor and Wendy Williams is the latest TV personality to weigh in. On today’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, The Hollywood Life shares that Wendy, who has thought that Jussie was guilty of the crime from the very beginning, thinks Smollett is one lucky guy.

“He’s the luckiest man in the world for not going to jail.”

“Jussie will be judged for the rest of his life,” she told the studio audience. “I venture to say, even if he does get acting roles, they’re probably not going to be productions. They’re just going to throw him in stuff that he’ll be forced to take because he’ll need money.”

Williams then went on to say that Jussie has definitely been the one who has benefitted from this highly-publicized lawsuit since everyone in the media is talking about him and keeping his name in the news. However, she does say that he should think about leaving his hit Fox show because of the media circus and mess that he has caused.

“If I were him I’d quit [Empire]. Let him just walk away and not make the staff and crew and his fellow actors suffer, because everyone’s divided on the set. It makes for a nasty situation when a nasty situation is going on.”

Williams is not the only one who has spoken her mind on the issue in the past two days. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke out against Smollett, saying that he still believes that he is guilty of the crime that he was originally accused of. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel also called the prosecutor’s move a “whitewash of justice,” and said that he was blindsided by the news, especially since he didn’t even find out until the rest of the public did.

Superintendent Johnson told reporters that if Jussie did indeed want to prove his innocence, he should have done it in court —in front of a judge and in the legal system.