Wendy Williams Refused To Address Rumors About Her Personal Life During Her Show on Wednesday

Wendy Williams returned to work on Wednesday and didn’t allude to any of the drama that is reportedly happening in her personal life.

According to Radar Online, Wendy Williams is keeping quiet on her husband Kevin Hunter’s allegedly mistress, her marital issues, and the reports that she relapsed on alcohol this week.

Wendy did not address any of the rumors flying around about herself and her family in the tabloids, which has fans thinking that the rumors could be true.

As many fans already know, Williams took more than a month off of work, and only recently returned. When she came back she claimed that she was dealing with addiction issues and that she was living in a sober house.

She also said her marriage was fine, and revealed that she would continue to wear her wedding ring despite the gossip.

However, on Tuesday it was revealed that Williams’ husband and his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson, had welcomed a child together.

Later that night, reports surfaced that Wendy had relapsed on alcohol and was found drunk. The TV personality was allegedly rushed to the hospital was she was treated with an IV.

On Wednesday, Wendy made no mention of the reports of her falling off the wagon, her marriage, or her husband’s alleged love child.

Wendy Williams also told the crowd that there was a “planned” break in the live shows, and that the show wouldn’t return for brand new episodes until next month.

“We have a planned break coming up next week,” she said as the live studio audience voiced their displeasure. “I know! But it’s planned though. But we are back with live shows on April 8. Go to Wendyshow.com because the tickets are free, and I would love for you to be one of my co-hosts. Okay? Okay! We will be right back,” Williams told her viewers.

Despite all of the personal drama that Wendy is said to be facing, she looked professional and unfazed during working hours on Wednesday.

The host wore a blue and pink plaid jumper dress over a white collared shirt, she sported straight blonde hair, and had a full face of makeup on.

Williams also seemed to be wearing her wedding ring, as likely not to spark anymore drama or headlines. She also donned multiple bracelets and a watch on her wrist.

Wendy Williams has yet to speak out on her husband Kevin Hunter’s allegedly mistress or their reportedly newborn baby.