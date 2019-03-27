’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s Trial Will Not Be Filmed For The Show

The judge presiding over the trial has revoked all media access.

90 Day Fiance‘s Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s criminal trial will not be filmed for the show, The Blast reports.

Next month’s hearing in Las Vegas court will have Dos Santos Lima answering to charges that she assaulted her estranged husband, Colt Johnson.

Sharp Entertainment, producers of 90 Day Fiance, were originally granted permission to film the court proceedings as part of Dos Santos Lima’s potential casting on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

The judge granted a motion to allow it earlier in the month, but overturned the ruling last week, ordering that the trial not be filmed. There was no explanation given for the change in decision.

Johnson filed for divorce from Dos Santos Lima on January 11, a day after a vicious fight between the two that resulted in the arrest of Dos Santos Lima for domestic battery in the first degree.

According to The Blast, she was bailed out of jail the very next day. Both reality stars were apparently involved in the violent brawl — but after speaking with both participants, cops decided Dos Santos Lima had instigated the incident. They brought her in.

Court papers state that Dos Santos Lima and Johnson were married on June 24, 2018, in Las Vegas. Records state that she was not pregnant during the time of the filing.

Johnson did not claim any community property to divide, nor debt shared between the two. He indicated that he would not seek spousal support from Dos Santos Lima, only requesting that the judge allow the separation and quickly grant him an absolute decree of divorce.

Earlier this month, Dos Santos Lima filed a response. Within, she agreed to the divorce — but demanded $1,000 a month in spousal support. She also asked that their joint bank accounts and household furnishings be split evenly between them.

In January, The Blast reported that she posted an Instagram Live feedm pleading for her followers to donate money to her cause after her GoFundMe page was reported and shut down.

Dos Santos Lima credited “haters” with downing the GoFundMe page, which had raised over $3,000 before it was removed.

In the video, she reportedly explained that since Johnson was no longer her sponsor, she was in need of money to hire an attorney for the criminal case, an immigration attorney, and a divorce attorney.

A friend of hers joined the recording to stress that Dos Santos Lima came to America with “good intentions.”

“She’s not perfect, she has issues… but she’s not a mean person,” the friend added.

Concerning the assault and subsequent trial, she continued, “There’s a lot of issues that you don’t know because it’s private.”

The trial is set to take place on April 4.