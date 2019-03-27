Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Plunging Cleavage In Revealing Instagram Dress, Fans Suggest Pregnant

A married woman she may be, but Priyanka Chopra-Jonas isn’t above teasing her male fans. On March 27, 2019 the actress updated her Instagram in a sleeveless red dress that leaves little to the imagination.

With her hand held up to her face and her “Daddy’s lil girl” arm tattoo clearly visible, the eye is nonetheless drawn to Chopra’s plunging neckline. Cleavage galore isn’t the standard for this classy A-Lister, but showing a little flesh never hurts.

Encouraging her fans to watch her Youtube special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing,” the post might come with a promotional touch, but the fans don’t seem to mind. Within 15 minutes of being posted, the picture had racked up over 125,000 likes. The comments mostly show praise for the series, although one queried whether Chopra is expecting.

“@priyankachopra why you hiding your pregnancy? We know already you pregnant”

Priyanka Chopra has now taken on her husband, Nick Jonas’ last name in addition to her own following their lavish 2018 wedding. While Chopra has not announced a pregnancy, fans are eager for one. They’ve likely also been paying attention to The Daily Mail‘s report – the couple is keen to start a family. The headline came as the newspaper quoted Nick himself.

‘We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

A pregnancy is not impossible. Given that the March 27 photo is shot from the waist up, it is not outside the realm of possibility that Chopra could, indeed, be “hiding” a pregnancy. Waist-up snaps became the norm in late 2017 and early 2018 when Kylie Jenner was concealing hers. While Chopra’s career is decidedly different to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, her profile in Hollywood is just as high.

Both Chopra and Jonas’ social media come littered with intense, romantic snaps. Following their 2018 wedding, the couple posted this picture to Instagram as they enjoyed their honeymoon.

While Jonas did address the possibility of raising a family, the above report from The Daily Mail also quotes the actor suggesting that the couple may wait.

“Let us be married first for a while before we have to make all these big decisions.”

While Chopra’s Instagram mostly sees her modestly dressed compared to the likes of the Kardashian-Jenners, this actress isn’t above posting a sexy swimwear shot. With a Beverly Hills location, this May 2018 photo definitely showed the Bollywood star embracing the Californian lifestyle.

At 36 years old, Priyanka is ten years older than her husband, Nick. Clearly, age is just a number.