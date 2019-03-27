Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Take Romantic Walk Together Amid Breakup Rumors

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ notoriously private relationship has been subject to breakup rumors as of late, particularly after the actor reportedly declared himself single during an event in Los Angeles last month. According to The Daily Mail, however, the couple recently reunited in New York City earlier this week, seemingly squashing any speculation that they had ended their romance.

Foxx and Holmes made their rare joint outing on Monday, March 25, when they were spotted taking a romantic walk through Central Park before heading to the Metropolitan Museum of Art together. Jamie, 51, looked chic in his all-black ensemble, bundling up with a black knit beanie, scarf and thick coat for the low-key adventure. Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Dawsons Creek actress rocked shades of blue for her denim-clad ensemble that consisted of a long duster coat and hat that was securely tied underneath her chin to keep her warm. Both Jamie and Katie also sported sets of oversized sunglasses in an attempt to fly under the radar as they spent some time together.

The couple, who were reportedly first romantically linked in 2013 shortly after Katie’s divorce from Tom Cruise, did not appear in bad spirits during their day date as they walked and chatted. However, they did not hold hands or show any other signs of PDA.

This should come as no surprise nor a sign that the pair are no longer involved with each other, as they rarely show off their affection for one another in public. As The Daily Mail noted, the only time Jamie and Katie have been spotted packing on the PDA was during a beach date in Malibu in 2017.

Jamie and Katie’s quality time this week comes amid speculation that their long-term relationship had come to an end, a rumor that was sparked by Foxx himself. According to Us Weekly, the Academy Award winner announced that he was single during his performance at the third annual Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala Supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in February.

“It was very nonchalant,” a source told the publication of Jamie’s brief relationship update. “While he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line ‘I’m single.'”

The couple’s reunion also comes after Foxx was spotted spending time with his ex Kristin Grannis and their 9-year-old daughter Annalise. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Holmes was in Greece at the time, fueling even more speculation that the pair had called it quits.

Katie and Jamie still appear to be going strong, however, and according to Entertainment Tonight, their long stretches of time apart should not be an indication that their relationship has come to an end.

“They’ve always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other. It’s not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other,” a source explained to the news outlet last summer. “And they’re still very, very private. You’re not going to hear or see every time they’re together because they don’t flaunt their relationship in public.”