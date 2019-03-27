Kylie Jenner Took A Break From Filming ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Amidst Jordyn Woods Drama

The entire Kardashian/Jenner clan has been wrapped up in drama since the news broke that Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, allegedly had a romantic tryst with Khloe Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. As Us Weekly shared, Kylie took a short break from filming their family reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so that she could work through the pain of losing her best friend off camera.

“Kylie took a little break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and recently got back into filming and it’s been a struggle and difficult. She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it,” a source close to the family shared.

Kylie’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, recently posted the trailer for the upcoming season of KUWTK to Instagram, and though Kylie does make a few, albeit brief, appearances, the clips look older and from the time shortly before the scandal broke. Additionally, all of the sisters, except for Kylie, provided a voice-over for the promo clip.

In one of the brief flashes of Kylie, she’s seen with her long, platinum-blonde hair. According to her Instagram, the reality starlet chose this hairstyle around the holiday season and well before the alleged incident between Woods and Thompson took place. In one short clip, mom and manager Kris Jenner sat at the head of a sprawling table where family members and friends of the family toasted to Kylie and Jordyn, though it was not revealed what, exactly, the excitement was over.

“At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think she will,” an insider further added.

During the dinner party, Kylie and Jordyn sat side-by-side and clinked their glasses together in unison, toasting to their friendship.

As the trailer further revealed, the focal point of the upcoming 16th season will be on Khloe Kardashian, how she has been struggling to cope with the loss of her relationship, and how she feels as though her family has been destroyed. The short preview showed several clips of Khloe crying and expressing how she has been finding difficulty in navigating her relationship in the public eye.

Khloe was also videotaped sitting in a car while yelling into a cellphone about how her family has been destroyed. And in another clip, she’s seen sitting at a table watching something on her phone, and she leans in and screams “liar,” while one of her friends holds her back.

The insider also told Us that the KUWTK cameras where present while the drama was unfolding, though they were unsure which footage the producers would end up using.