Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Fawns Over Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 27, reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will play favorites when someone from her past pays her a visit. Even though it has been years since Quinn has lived in Las Vegas, it seems as if she still remembers her son’s girlfriend fondly.

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) used to date in high school. In fact, when Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) asked Flo how they knew each other, Flo responded that they had dated in high school. But it was Wyatt who quickly interjected, and said that they were more than that. Flo and Wyatt were high school sweethearts.

It appears that Flo will feel so guilty about the baby switch that she will go to Wyatt’s office at Spencer Publications. She wants to confess her part in giving Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) Hope’s baby. She cannot live with what she has done to Hope, and is hoping that Wyatt will be sympathetic regarding her role in the switch. However, Wyatt will have a surprise request for his former girlfriend. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo will be touched by Wyatt’s request, per Highlight Hollywood.

It appears that he may ask Flo if she wants to go and see his mother again. B&B viewers will remember that Quinn and Wyatt fled Las Vegas during the night, and neither mother nor son had the chance to say goodbye to the blonde. Wyatt is certain that his mother would love to see her again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Flo will agree. Quinn will be thrilled when she meets up with Flo again. It seems as if she adored her son’s girlfriend, and the two will hit it off again. However, she will also play favorites — and have some snarky remarks regarding Wyatt’s current flame, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Sally won’t be happy that Quinn so blatantly prefers Flo for her son. According to She Knows Soaps, she will feel disrespected. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will ask his mother to apologize to Sally — and to make amends with her — later this week.

Quinn will tell Sally that she is sorry, but it doesn’t mean that she really believes that she is the better choice for Wyatt.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.