Leaked ‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Poster Reveals The Most About The Movie

There is probably no other franchise as highly revered as Star Wars. With the third trilogy in the massive decades’ old franchise coming to an end with Star Wars: Episode 9, fans are eagerly waiting for any new information or reveal from the new movie. A recent We Got This Covered report now shows leaked poster for the final Star Wars Trilogy film, and it’s got a lot to unpack.

Star Wars: Episode 9 will be the final film in the new trilogy which started in 2015 with Episode 7: The Force Awakens. While the J. J. Abrams film was well received, despite criticism of remaking Episode 4: A New Hope, which the director even addressed, as per a Slash Film report, the movie launched a new trilogy that will now come to an end with Episode 9. The most recent Star Wars saga film, The Last Jedi, was very divided among the fandom, with director Rian Johnson accused of trying to do too many new things with the beloved franchise, as described in this Screen Rant story.

J. J. Abrams returns to the directing chair with, the yet untitled, Episode 9, and hopes to close out the new trilogy with a satisfying finale. However, prior to its release, there has been much silence regarding any information on the new movie, as Abrams is known for doing. The new leaked poster provides the most about the new movie, and it’s a lot to take in.

Gwendoline Christie, Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar Isaac and Andy Serkis during the ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 13, 2017 in London, England. Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

The poster follows a tone very similar to other Star Wars posters, with a lot of characters jam-packed into the layout, raising interests and curiosity for what the movie will feature. The poster sees Ray (Daisy Ridley) front and center, seemingly back in her The Force Awakens hairstyle, brandishing a lightsaber. The characters around her feature Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) the founding characters of the new trilogy, all of whom have a resolute expression on their faces.

The rest of the poster features other supporting characters like Chewbacca, the droids C-3PO, BB-8, with a new sidekick, as well as the main villains of the series. The most interesting aspect of this poster is really the Dark Side characters. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) returns in his old helmet from The Force Awakens as well, along with the Knights Of Ren, characters who were implied to have been important in The Force Awakens but never referenced in the follow-up The Last Jedi. Seeing how Abrams introduced them originally, this leaked posters seems to renew hope that the Knights will play a huge role in the final film of his new trilogy. The long rumoured Red Stormtroopers also take up a lot of space on the poster, possibly implying their significance as well.

Star Wars: Episode 9 is set to release on December 20, 2019.