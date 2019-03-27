Ellen DeGeneres Is Selling Beverly Hills Mansion For Almost $18M, Just Six Months After Buying It

Elle DeGeneres has put her home on the market just six months after buying it. TMZ reports that the talk show host and comedian is selling her Beverly Hills mansion for a hefty $17.95 million, after reportedly paying $15 million for it last year.

Even though she’s best known for her sense of humor, DeGeneres has generated a fortune from “flipping” real estate. She regularly buys houses, invests in their renovation, and sells them for a profit to other rich and famous people. Business Insider reports that she has sold homes to Ryan Seacrest and Google CEO Tim Cook, among others.

Earlier this year, she bought a $27 million mansion in Montecito, California, Mansion Global reports. The previous year, she sold an estate in the same area for $34 million. She also purchased a beach house in Carpinteria in 2017.

DeGeneres chatted about her love for renovations — and her tendency to move into and out of homes — during a recent interview on the Today show.

“We buy a house and we love it, and we stay in it. Then we get a little bored because we like a different style or different aesthetic — and I love furniture and decorating — so if I find something else, and we make money, why not move to another house?”

She later suggested that her upbringing may have led to this passion for homes. DeGeneres shared that she grew up living in apartments because her parents did not have the financial means to purchase a house.

“We’d look at houses every Sunday, we’d go to open houses. We couldn’t afford a house… Now I just buy as many houses as I can,” she said.

DeGeneres wrote a book about her “flipping” exploits, one which was released in 2015. In Home, she shared photos of some of the houses that she had bought and renovated, Architectural Digest notes.

Given that she’s so passionate about it, it’s easy to imagine DeGeneres focusing on flipping homes full-time when she eventually retires from her daytime talk show. Last year, there were hints that she might be planning to retire in 2020, when her current contract expires, Yahoo News reports.

In an interview with The New York Times, she expressed feeling constrained by her current persona. Her talk show has cemented her place in America’s heart as a fun-loving, kindhearted, dancing, funny woman. But during the interview, she expressed a desire to show other sides of her personality. Her wife, Portia de Rossi, encouraged Ellen to take the leap.

“I just think she’s such a brilliant actress and standup that it doesn’t have to be this talk show for her creativity,” de Rossi said. “I don’t see the end of her show as her career-ending.”