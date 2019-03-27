‘This Is Us’ Producer Teases ‘Massive’ Season 3 Finale: ‘Do Not Go Fix Yourself A Snack’

The midpoint of the series will reportedly feature a shocking ending scene that fans won't see coming.

This Is Us fans may want to skip the nachos as they get ready to watch next week’s episode. The Season 3 finale of the hit NBC drama, titled “Her,” is reportedly so compelling that it will be a risk to take a snack break in the middle of it.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker warned fans not to leave their TV sets, especially toward the end of the episode. With questions about Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) health, Randall and Beth’s (Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson) marriage, the complications for premature baby Jack and more, “big” answers will be given in a dreaded future-set scene that has been more than a year in the making.

“There are big answers,” Aptaker teased. “So much in the future.”

“Do not go fix yourself a snack during the last five minutes of the episode.”

While the This Is Us executive producer promised “a lot of really satisfying closure” on some of the show’s bigger stories, he added that there will be new questions and mysteries for fans to wonder about over the show’s long summer hiatus.

When asked to describe the This Is Us finale in just one word, Aptaker said, “Massive.”

Aptaker’s new comments about the “Her” episode come on the heels of This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s recent tease posted by Entertainment Tonight. Fogelman talked about the Season 3 finale, which will also mark the midpoint of the series.

“I’m excited about the last episode. It’s a good one. I think you’re going to get a lot of answers for all the main characters. There will be an answer given there. The last five minutes is gigantic.”

At the show’s recent PaleyFest presentation in Los Angeles, Dan Fogelman played a clip from the This Is Us Season 3 finale. The clip reportedly included a “shocking” scene involving Pearson matriarch Rebecca. It has already been confirmed that Rebecca is the “her” that has been referred to in a dire future-set storyline featuring Randall, Beth, and their adult daughter, Tess (Iantha Richardson).

With so many big storylines going on at one time, it’s hard to imagine how This Is Us will tie everything up in the Season 3 finale. But Fogelman told Glamour that his plan is to shock fans with what is presumed to be a major cliffhanger.

“It feels very big,” Fogelman told Glamour of the finale episode. “It feels like a real midpoint for us, and I’m very excited about it. The last five minutes of it are as big and sprawling and epic as we get.”

You can see the chilling promo for the This Is Us Season 3 finale episode, “Her,” below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.