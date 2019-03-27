‘Southern Charm’ Season 6 Trailer Proves Thomas Ravenel’s Ex Was Ejected From Patricia’s Party

Bravo also confirms that the new season premiere has been pushed back until May.

Just earlier this week, fans of Southern Charm were alerted by The Inquisitr that the new season was likely being delayed as a result of former cast member Thomas Ravenel’s mounting legal drama, and that’s why the Southern Charm season 6 trailer hadn’t dropped on schedule at the beginning of March.

But the good news is that Bravo delivered the new trailer Southern Charm trailer Wednesday, teasing the wild events to come, but the bad news? The new season of the show featuring our favorite Charmers has been pushed back a month, and will air on May 15, and what has been a 14 episode season plus a reunion will now be an abbreviated ten episodes (also including a cast reunion).

But never fear, the cast matriarch, Patricia Altschul promises us that with all of the behind the scenes goings on, fans won’t be disappointed.

“It will be the best season yet.”

But while the remaining crew is moving on, the ghosts of cast members and relationships past are still looming, and that, of course, means Ravenel and all of his Louis Vuitton baggage, including his sometimes-girlfriend, Ashley. And while the embattled former politician won’t be seen live on camera (he was fired at the beginning of the season after his arrest on sexual assault charges) his sometimes plus one is still trying to score an invite to the party.

At first, the trailer teases a scene similar to Jaws, where you hear the music, and know the great white is lurking. New cast member, Eliza Limehouse (whose access to a country home with a polo field is key) is the only member of the group still in contact with Ravenel, and by proxy, his girlfriend, who seems to be his unofficial spokesman.

People Magazine says that Chelsea Meissner emits an audible scream when Ravenel’s girlfriend appears at Limehouse’s party as an invited guest. While the rest of the cast has no interest in hearing from team Ravenel, Limehouse won’t be cutting that cord.

Kathryn Dennis Cries About Thomas Ravenel's Potential Jail Time in New "Southern Charm" Trailer https://t.co/U7ddgtpO8B — Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) March 27, 2019

But the real shocker was proof in the trailer that the rumors are true, and that Ravenel’s girlfriend tries to crash Patricia’s party, but is removed, kicking, screaming and threatening to call the police by the hostess’ bodyguard. Mrs. Altschul was given a head’s up that the hospice nurse was planning to crash the party to initiate a confrontation, so able-bodied security was on high alert just in case, says Reality Blurb.

Fast forward to the final scene where Ravenel is allegedly on the phone, but not appearing in person. But while Ravenel isn’t appearing this season, says The Inquisitr, his legal peril will continue lurking in the background as his future is still uncertain. At this time, the only trial date on the books is the civil suit, brought forth by Nanny Dawn, which will start on July 5, likely around the Southern Charm season 6 reunion.