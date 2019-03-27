‘Southern Charm’ Season 6 Trailer Proves Thomas Ravenel’s Ex Was Ejected From Patricia’s Party

Bravo also confirms that the new season premiere has been pushed back until May.

Earlier this week, fans of Southern Charm were alerted by The Inquisitr that the new season was likely being delayed as a result of former cast member Thomas Ravenel’s mounting legal drama. Rumors circulated claiming that these proceedings were why the Southern Charm Season 6 trailer hadn’t dropped on schedule, at the beginning of March.

But the good news is that Bravo delivered the new Southern Charm trailer on Wednesday, teasing the wild events to come.

The bad news? The new season of the show featuring our favorite “charmers” has been pushed back a month, and will air on May 15. Further, what has typically been a 14-episode season plus a reunion will now be offered up in an abbreviated ten episodes stint, also including a cast reunion.

But never fear! Cast matriarch Patricia Altschul promises viewers that, with all of the behind-the-scenes drama, fans won’t be disappointed.

“It will be the best season yet.”

But while the remaining crew is moving on, the ghosts of cast members — and relationships — past are still looming. That, of course, largely refers to Ravenel and all of his Louis Vuitton baggage, including his sometimes-girlfriend, Ashley. And while the embattled former politician won’t be seen live on camera — he was fired at the beginning of the season after his arrest on sexual assault charges — his casual plus-one is still trying to score an invite to the party.

At first, the trailer teases a scene similar to Jaws. Viewers hear the music, and know the great white is lurking. New cast member Eliza Limehouse — whose access to a country home with a polo field is key — is the only member of the group still in contact with Ravenel, and by proxy, his girlfriend.

People says that Chelsea Meissner emits an audible scream when Ravenel’s girlfriend appears at Limehouse’s party as an invited guest. While the rest of the cast has no interest in hearing from team Ravenel, Limehouse won’t be cutting that cord.

Kathryn Dennis Cries About Thomas Ravenel's Potential Jail Time in New "Southern Charm" Trailer https://t.co/U7ddgtpO8B — Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) March 27, 2019

But the real shocker in the trailer was proof that the rumors are true — and that Ravenel’s girlfriend tries to crash Patricia’s party. However, Ashley is removed — kicking, screaming, and threatening to call the police — by the hostess’s bodyguard. Mrs. Altschul was given a heads-up that the hospice nurse was planning to crash the party to initiate a confrontation, so able-bodied security was on high alert just in case, per Reality Blurb.

Fast forward to the final scene wherein Ravenel is allegedly on the phone, but not appearing in person. But while Ravenel isn’t appearing this season, per The Inquisitr, his legal peril will continue lurking in the background, as his future is still uncertain. At this time, the only trial date on the books is the civil suit, brought forth by Nanny Dawn, which will start on July 5 — likely around the time of the Southern Charm Season 6 reunion.