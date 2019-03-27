Are Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Collaborating On A New Song?

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made a splash when they co-starred in one of 2018’s biggest movies, A Star is Born. The pair also sang a hit duet together in the film, and the song “Shallow” eventually topped the charts. Now, rumors are flying that the duo are going to collaborate on a new song that could be featured on Gaga’s upcoming album.

According to Gossip Cop, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper may have some serious chemistry when they share the screen — or the stage — but they are not planning to create any new content together at this time.

The rumors first surfaced when it was claimed that the singer and the actor were working on a new song together, one that would benefit charity.

Sources allegedly dished that Gaga and Cooper were writing and singing a single together about mental health issues, and that the proceeds would be going to charity.

However, a rep qualified to speak on behalf of the singer claims that the rumors simply aren’t true, and that the pair are not planning a new song.

Tabloids also claimed that Cooper’s longtime girlfriend, and the mother of his child, Irina Shayk, was unhappy about the plan for the pair to work together again, since they have sparked so many romance rumors with their chemistry in the past.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s connection has been one of the most talked about celebrities stories of the year. After their steamy Oscars performance of “Shallow” last month, some fans can’t help but think that the pair have romantic feelings for one another.

However, Us Weekly reports that Bradley is ready to leave his A Star is Born role behind him, seeking to focus on new projects. However, Gaga’s allegedly having trouble letting go of the role that meant so much to her.

“Gaga and Bradley have insane chemistry and really got into their roles when filming,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Cooper is ready to “drop the act” now that awards season is over — but also that Gaga “has a harder time letting go and feels things very deeply.”

Page Six reports that Cooper was hoping that Gaga would fall for him during the film, so that their performances would come across more genuine, elevating the film to the next level.

“Hollywood is buzzing that Gaga fell for Bradley during pre-production and filming, creating the intense emotional energy you see on-screen and at the Oscars,” an insider stated, adding that Gaga is very “vulnerable,” and revealing that Cooper “wanted an authentic love story on-screen.”

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born, which is currently available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital download.