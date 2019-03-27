Nikki Bella Dishes Personal Details On Romance With Artem Chigvintsev, Says They Aren’t Exclusive

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have only recently confirmed their relationship, but fans of the couple may be sad to find out that things aren’t all that serious between them.

According to Hollywood Life, Nikki Bella and her sister, Brie Bella, talked about the relationship on the first episode of their podcast on Wednesday. The sisters dished on the romance, but Nikki says it’s not like she’s walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“Yeah, we’re dating. There ya go! We’re having fun. He’s showing me L.A,” Nikki revealed, adding that she and Artem are not exclusively dating and that she is free to date anyone else that she wants to.

However, Brie wasn’t satisfied with her sister’s answer and wanted more details, asking Nikki if she and Artem were sleeping together, and then also free to sleep with other people.

“For adults, I feel like dating is sleeping together. Of course,” Nikki replied.

Bella then went on to reveal that she and Chigvintsev have been dating since Christmas and that their romance began off camera.

“Our first official date without cameras, just us, was Christmastime. We went on our first date over Christmas, then he went on tour, so we saw each other every now and then. Then, the one week he comes back from tour, we go on three dates in a row and I stay at his house twice, and I get caught. I’m not going to lie, I’m not going to say [the paparazzi] doesn’t fully bother me. I wasn’t ready for all that to come out to the world [like that].”

As many fans will remember, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev first met when they were partnered together on Dancing with the Stars. The duo lit up the ballroom with some fun and steamy dances before being eliminated. During that time Nikki was still engaged to her longtime boyfriend, John Cena, whom she split with shortly after.

During the podcast, Nikki also stated that while she and Artem are dating, she doesn’t tell him that she loves him and they are not boyfriend and girlfriend.

Bella says that she spends the night at his house, goes out on dates with him, they make out, adding that he’s a great kisser, and that they’re not engaged or married in order to discredit any wild rumors floating around.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nikki Bella first confirmed her romance with Artem Chigvintsev during the season finale of her reality series, Total Bellas, last week.