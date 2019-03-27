Pelosi Shushed House Halting Their Singing Of Happy Birthday

The Speaker of the House, third in line to the Presidency, and highest-ranking elected woman in United States history is 79

It was an awkward moment captured on C-Span when Nancy Pelosi addressed the House of Representatives from the floor this morning.

She announced it was her birthday and the gathered Representatives stood and applauded.

“No singing, no singing,” she said, and when some of the members began the opening bars of “Happy Birthday”, she delicately shushed them with her hands, giving a look that appeared to mean, “Really, no singing.”

The song petered out and Pelosi had the floor. At 79, she was ready to bypass the formality and ready to proceed with the day’s agenda.

Pelosi had received a more formal rendition of “Happy Birthday”, led by former President Barack Obama two days before at a meet-and-greet with freshman Democratic lawmakers, according to the Washington Examiner.

It was an opportune time for the former president, that has been relatively low-key since he left office, to be in town meeting with the current Speaker of the House.

In 2010, working with then President Obama and a Democratic Senate, she pushed through the Affordable Care Act after decades of failed efforts by Democrats.

This was arguably Pelosi’s crowning legislative achievement of her 32 years in the House of Representatives. According to the L.A. Times, the law is now a centerpiece of Democratic campaigns and has survived repeated attempts by Republicans to repeal it.

Yesterday the Trump Administration announced Republicans are once again reviving their efforts to quash the ACA and make the GOP the “party of healthcare”, according to the Associated Press.

The battles between Pelosi and Trump are already beginning to shape her legacy.

While Trump is new to Washington, Pelosi has had a life in politics, starting with her tracking votes for her father who was a New Deal congressman and former Baltimore mayor, according to the L.A. Times.

Her political mettle was on full display last December when an impromptu meeting with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senator Chuck Schumer regarding the potential government shutdown became unhinged.

When Trump and Schumer became agitated and exchanged barbs back and forth, it was Pelosi who remained calm and silenced the room with one statement.

“Mr. President, please don’t characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory.”

The victory she was referring to was the Democrats taking control of 235 seats of the house in November, with a historic 102 of which were won by women. When Pelosi got to the House in 1987, there were only 24 women serving, according to CNN.

With the constant badgering and derogatory remarks hurled her way, Pelosi remains unphased. She is now 79-years-old and has five children and five grandchildren. It is easy to imagine her passing them off in the same way she stopped the House today from singing her “Happy Birthday”.

“I put on a suit of armor, eat nails for breakfast,” Pelosi, the highest-ranking elected woman in United States history, said in an interview with CNN last fall. “I know how to take a punch.”