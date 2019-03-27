Justin Bieber Calls The Cops On Intruder Who Broke Into His Hotel Room To Party

Just Bieber had a bit of a scare on Tuesday. The “Sorry” singer found a woman lurking in his hotel room, who had snuck into the suite in order to party. As E! News shared, the Laguna Beach Police Department responded to a call that a 36-year old, unnamed woman, trespassed into a room that was under Bieber’s name, and was escorted out of the hotel by Bieber’s personal security.

Sgt. Jim Cota of the LBPD told E! that the woman had been partying all night, and well into the afternoon, in a nearby hotel room. When the guests staying in that room failed to check-out at the appropriate time, they were booted from the hotel. Not wanting the party to end, the apprehended woman went back into the hotel, and somehow managed to get in Bieber’s room to keep the party going.

“The 36-year old woman then went back in to the hotel to try [to] get back into her room, but told officers she mistakenly entered Justin Bieber’s room instead,” Sgt. Cota added.

After Bieber confronted the woman and told her to leave his room, his security team stepped in and called the LBPD. Sgt. Cota further shared that the singer was “doing fine,” and that he didn’t stick around to speak with law enforcement officials following the scary incident.

Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, have been hush on the matter, though they have been sharing some photos from their trip. Bieber took to Instagram to share a snap of himself on a deck that looked over the sprawling ocean and updated his fans on his thoughts of putting out another album — something his followers have been asking about quite frequently.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer said that while music has always been his passion, he’s trying to work on himself and some “deep-rooted issues” that he has been struggling with as of late. He mentioned that he felt unhappy on his last tour — a feeling that was probably reflected in his performances — and said that he thinks his fans deserve better than that.

He further stated that getting a handle on his mental health is beneficial to not only his fans but to his wife and the family they seek to create together.

“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-a** album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable,” the singer shared.