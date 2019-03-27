‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino ‘Having A Great Time’ In Prison, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is allegedly “having a great time” in prison, reported Radar Online, and is making the most of his time behind bars by reportedly penning a tell-all book about his experiences.

“Mike has been keeping an extensive diary, and has been writing about his experiences every day,” a source close to Sorrentino reportedly told Radar. “He is just taking notes in his diary for someone else to write it.”

The same source also alleges that the reality star is being treated “like a king in there and that he is actually having a good time.” It is not revealed whom the source is that spoke to Radar regarding Sorrentino’s time behind bars. The same source also alleged that the upbeat attitude of the reality star has helped him adjust to his current situation, stating that Sorrentino can make a good experience even out of the worst circumstances.

The reality star was sentenced to an eight-month prison sentence in 2017 for tax evasion. He began serving his sentence at FCI Otisville, New York, in January of this year. He is expected to be released in late summer or early fall 2019, reported People Magazine.

After his release, Sorrentino will have 24 months of supervised release and 500 hours of community service to perform before his case is settled in full.

Sorrentino revealed that he just wanted to pay his debt for breaking the law and continue to move forward with his life. He married his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce in November at a castle in New Jersey.

The couple was feted at the event by Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore castmates which included Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Denna Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick. All of his male castmates served as groomsmen for the reality star during his nuptials.

Pesce maintains Sorrentino’s social media pages in his absence. She recently tweeted that “Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak every day & he’s doing great.”

Just prior to entering prison, Sorrentino posted a video to Instagram Live where he was seen with Pesce arriving at the facility. His wife joked that she would save a lot of money on food while he was gone and promised to make him his favorite Funfetti cake when he was released.

Sorrentino said in the video, “The Situation will reveal himself in 2019. He is currently under construction. He’s under new management right now.”