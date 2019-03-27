Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss In A Crop-Top At Randall Emmett’s Birthday Dinner

Brittany Cartwright is ready for her summer wedding.

Brittany Cartwright is looking fit ahead of her summer wedding.

As she and fiancé Jax Taylor prepare for their summer nuptials in Kentucky, the Vanderpump Rules star continues to show off her weight loss efforts on Instagram and last night, March 26, while attending a birthday dinner for Randall Emmett, the fiancé of her co-star Lala Kent, Cartwright flaunted her thin frame in a black crop top.

On Tuesday, Emmett shared a photo from their group outing on Instagram and in it, Cartwright and Taylor posed alongside him, Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Beau Clark. In other clips from the event, the group’s co-star, Kristen Doute, was seen.

Cartwright and Taylor have been working out for the past several months in hopes of getting into great shape for their wedding and judging by recent photos, their efforts have truly paid off.

While it is not yet know what exact date Cartwright and Taylor will wed, they have confirmed the wedding will be taking place near her home in Kentucky in the coming months and will likely air on a future season of Vanderpump Rules.

As for the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, fans will watch as the couple continues to plan their wedding and celebrates their engagement with an over-the-top engagement party.

Last summer, as after showing off her weight loss in a bikini photo on Instagram, Cartwright spoke to E! News about the way she had dropped pounds and said she and Taylor had been supporting one another with their newfound healthy lifestyles after gaining a substantial amount of weight months prior.

“For me running is everything. Interval training really helped jumpstart my weight loss. I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” Cartwright shared.

Cartwright also opened up about the changes she made to her diet, revealing that while she was being a lot stricter when it came to what she was putting in her body, she was also allowing herself to have cheat days.

“I still have to have my cheat days! I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now,” she said.

To see more of Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.