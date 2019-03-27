George Conway Points Out There’s ‘Something Pretty Damning’ In Mueller Report

'If the charge were unfitness for office, the verdict would already be in: guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,' Conway said.

Husband of White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post on Tuesday, and in it, he points out that there must be “something pretty damning” in the Mueller report — if it went so far as to point out that it couldn’t exonerate Donald Trump of obstruction of justice.

Conway is a vocal and frequent critic of the president, and the pair have feuded recently over Trump’s mental fitness for office. Now, Conway is analyzing the Mueller report. He says that while the report may not have had the evidence to prove a crime was committed, it definitely leaves the door open.

“Mueller didn’t have to say that. Indeed, making that very point, the president’s outside counsel, Rudolph W. Giuliani, called the statement a ‘cheap shot.’ But Mueller isn’t prone to cheap shots; he plays by the rules, every step of the way,” Conway wrote. “If his report doesn’t exonerate the president, there must be something pretty damning in it about him, even if it might not suffice to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Conway also said that whether or not Trump is guilty of colluding with Russia in the 2016 election or of obstruction of justice, he is guilty of one thing.

“If the charge were unfitness for office, the verdict would already be in: guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released last week. The report says that there is no evidence of collusion between Trump — or his associates — and Russia. The report pointed out that it could not exonerate the president fully from charges of obstruction of justice. While the Trump administration has cheered the report as a “complete” exoneration of the president, many critics point out that lack of sufficient evidence to charge him does not mean obstruction didn’t take place.

Conway went on to say that Americans should be able to demand more of their leader than to “merely” not be provably guilty of a crime, and that they should be able to expect that leader to behave in accordance with the “high duties of his office.”

He also said that the fact that Trump was being investigated at all is a problem, and that people shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the president has repeatedly lied to Americans to serve his own best interest. He called Trump’s mind “twisted,” and said that the president committed obstruction in plain view of the public.