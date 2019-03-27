Tristan Thompson Uses Sneakers To Prove ‘Involvement’ In True’s Life After ‘No Effort’ Claim

Tristan Thompson doesn’t seem to making headlines for many positive reasons, these days. The February 2019 Jordyn Woods cheating scandal that makes Khloe Kardashian Thompson’s “ex” remains front-page news (as does, apparently, Tristan’s parenting).

On March 27, 2019, Cosmopolitan reported Tristan using sports footwear to “deny” claims that his involvement in his daughter’s life is minimal. Khloe and Tristan became parents to a daughter named True in April 2018. The birth didn’t come without its headlines– days before Khloe was due, The Daily Mail filmed Tristan cheating on Khloe with another woman.

As these two parents attempt to raise their daughter separately, all eyes are on Tristan’s level of involvement in his daughter’s life. Initial claims from Khloe, as the Cosmopolitan report’s source states, were not positive.

“Khloe is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life.”

The March 27 news seems to be showing Thompson making an effort. His latest basketball game saw him wear shoes with True’s name written on them. The customized footwear was posted to Tristan’s Instagram account where, admittedly, his daughter rarely features.

Tristan’s caption referred to a “special” day, using the word again regarding his sentiments towards his “kicks.” One shoe bears True’s name, while the other sports the name of his other child, Prince.

On March 9, a separate report from Cosmopolitan outlined the trials and tribulations faced by this former couple. In particular, the setup as Khloe’s Los Angeles location is so far from Tristan’s Cleveland, Ohio home.

“Khloe has True for the majority of the time. Khloe’s able to bring True or be with her at work, where Tristan can’t. Also, True spends a lot of time with her big family and all the cousins are in L.A., so it makes the most sense for her to stay with Khloe.”

Khloe and Tristan’s time as both parents and a couple has been brief. Accepting Thomspon back into her life for True’s sake, as Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed, Khloe appeared to play happy families for a while. Thompson joined his then-girlfriend and baby girl for Thanksgiving back in 2018. The couple posed for a happy snap shared to Khloe’s Instagram, but the picture has been deleted. Reflective of the current situation, a picture from the same event with Khloe and True sans Tristan is now the only remaining photo from the festive day.

The March 27 report from Cosmopolitan concludes on a positive note regarding Khloe, as per its source.

“Khloe and Tristan may have their issues, but Khloe will never deny Tristan a chance to spend time with his daughter.”