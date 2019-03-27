Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Possibility Of A Fourth Child: ‘I Love Babies And I Love Being A Mother’

Could baby number four be in the cards for Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric Decker? Yes and no…

The singer recently sat down with The Hollywood Life and chatted about the future plans for her family. Right now, Decker has her hands full with three kids under the age of five — five-year-old Vivianne, three-year-old Eric Jr, and one-year-old Forrest, but she’s not ruling out the possibility of adding another kiddo to her brood. When asked about baby number four, Decker said that while the answer isn’t a “yes” indefinitely, it’s also not a “no.”

“I love babies and I love being a mother. It’s something that is so natural to me — more natural than I ever thought it would be. As of right now, no plans, but if it were to happen, then it would be a blessing and I would be grateful!”

Currently, Decker is busy with three kids, a clothing line, a South Beach diet sponsorship, and music. Next month, Jessie and her family will hit the road for two months and tour the country as Jessie sings. The mother of three says that her family will be by her side most of the time though there are a few busy weekends where the kids will take some time off from the tour.

“There’s a couple weekends where they may not come because it’ll be too crazy, but they are coming with me because I feel they will be too far away to be away from,” she tells the publication.

Jessie also gushed that she is really excited to get back into music and she also has an EP in the works. As she’s matured, she says that her music will have a little bit of a different vibe as she wants to “inspire and influence” people now that she’s a mom. Prior to that, she says that her music was about being a “strong” and “tough” woman and now she’s already there and has confidence that she lacked before.

“I feel like I’m in such a great place right now and I want to influence and inspire and write music that makes people feel good and feel something they can hopefully relate to,” she dished.

As for future work plans? Since her hubby is now retired from football and doesn’t have plans to go back to the NFL, Jessie says that she thinks it would be fun if the two starred in a Hallmark Christmas movie together so that they could fall in love all over again. And it’s safe to say that her fans would be totally down with that plan.

You can check out Jessie’s upcoming tour schedule on her website.