‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Confirms She Is ‘Single’

Rumors have been swirling that Leah Messer and her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, split. While Leah had shared some quotes suggesting the split had occurred (and even deleted all the photos of Jason from her Instagram), she didn’t officially confirm the split until now. On Wednesday, Leah took to Twitter to confirm that she is indeed single.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, some fans had wondered if perhaps Leah and her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert were back together after they exchanged some tweets on Twitter. However, the mother of three shot down those speculations with a simple answer of “nope.” After that, one follower asked the reality show star if she is single.

Leah replied, “Leah is single lol.”

On the new season of Teen Mom 2, viewers were introduced to Jason Jordan, Leah’s much older boyfriend. Although he was over a decade older than Leah, she explained why she was dating him.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah explained on an episode of Teen Mom 2, “If I date someone my age, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

Viewers were introduced to Leah Messer on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. At the time, she and her then boyfriend Corey Simms found out they were expecting twins together. Leah gave birth to their twin daughters in December 2009 and the couple continued to share their story on Teen Mom 2. They married, but they ultimately divorced.

Leah then moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert. The two married and their relationship was chronicled on the hit reality television show. They had a daughter together, but their marriage also ended in divorce.

When it was revealed that Leah was dating Jason, some wondered if the two would end up getting married. While things seemed to be going well between the couple, they ultimately split and Leah is single.

Although she is single, Leah and Jeremy have been working together to be the best co-parents for their daughter. Recently, it was revealed that their daughter was in the hospital. While Jeremy works a job that typically takes him out of town for long periods of time, he was able to make it back and be there for his daughter.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes from Season 9. Fans can tune in on Monday nights to catch up with Leah Messer and the rest of the cast.