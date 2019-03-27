‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Flaunts Major Cleavage In Racy Attire

Playboy bombshell Rachel Cook is saying goodbye to Mexico City today, and she’s going out with a bang. The gorgeous model took to Instagram to share the racy outfit that she spent her last hours of vacation in, and it was sure to turn heads as she went out on the town.

For the snap, Cook wore a low-cut sports bra in black that put her ample cleavage front and center. She topped the look off with a flannel-inspired, button-down shirt that she flirtatiously tied around the navel and let her large chest spill out of. Cook paired the set of sexy tops with a black miniskirt that tied around the thighs, showing off some serious skin.

The Maxim model wore her chestnut-colored hair in large, bouncy waves that spilled over her shoulders. She wore heavy sweeps of bronzer to accentuate her flawless features and to help bring out the sun-kissed glow from her days lounging seaside. Cook chose a rose-colored shadow and dramatic mascara that made her eyes pop, and a baby-pink lipstick that made her plump pout stand out.

She chose light accessories, including a dainty, on-trend set of necklaces that paired with the look flawlessly. As she gave the camera a sizzling look, her fans were wowed by her voluptuous, curvy frame, and the comments came pouring in over how stunning Cook looked in the unique ensemble.

While on her latest travel adventure, Cook has been staying at the Orchid House Hotel in Mexico City and took to her Instagram story to give a little glimpse of the jaw-dropping foyer of the sprawling resort. The lobby — where Cook posed for her most recent, sultry snap — is decked out with tons of gorgeous flowers in decadent hues of pink, red, and soft white, and she appeared as though she was standing in a garden instead of a common area in a hotel.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, yesterday Cook wowed her fans yet again with a stunning video of herself taking a sexy dip in and out of a crystal-blue pool. For the clip, she rocked a red and white striped bikini that showed off her curvaceous physique. She gave the camera a flirtatious glare as she rested her chest on her arms, and while dangling on the side of the pool, she put her buxom chest on full display.

While showing off her insane physique in the pool, Cook wore her hair in playful pigtails that sat adorably on her shoulders and wore minimal makeup to let her natural beauty shine through.

Fans of Cook will be keeping an eye out for her next — yet to be announced — travel destination and will be anxiously awaiting the stunning photos that follow.