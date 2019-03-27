Jennifer Lopez’s Curvy Backside Gets A Squeeze From Alex Rodriguez On Set

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement earlier this month, and the couple seemingly can’t keep their hands off of each other.

According to Hollywood Life, Alex Rodriguez was recently photographed visiting Jennifer Lopez on the set of her new movie, Hustlers, where she plays a stripper.

While on set for a visit, A-Rod was seen giving his fiance’s booty a squeeze as J-Lo rocked a pair of tight white jeans and an embellished denim jacket.

Jennifer had her long, caramel-colored hair worn down and styled in straight strands, and completed her look with some gold rings on her finger.

Alex sat in a chair wearing a pair of jeans and a navy blue sweater. He was spotted grabbing his future wife’s curvy backside as the two snuggled up together during some downtime behind the scenes of the movie.

Hustlers is set to show off some of Lopez’s famous dance moves. The actress will also co-star with some very famous faces such as Cardi B., Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles, who play a group of former strip club employees that turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

The movie is set to hit theaters sometime next year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are said to be planning a lavish wedding ceremony.

J-Lo allegedly wants to do a huge wedding and is planning to spend some serious cash to make sure that her fourth wedding is the best one of all.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider told Life & Style.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang,” the source added.

Jennifer Lopez’s proposal from Alex Rodriguez marks her fifth engagement, and the marriage will be her fourth as she was previously wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Mark Anthony in the past.