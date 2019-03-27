Selena Gomez Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Black Shorts For Latest Puma Photo Shoot

Selena Gomez’s new Puma campaign has arrived, and it does not disappoint. The singer put on a leggy display in her most recent photo shoot for the sports brand, in which she’s seen donning a pair of skimpy shorts as well as a comfortable white sweater with blue details.

Selena looked stunning in the sultry new photos, in which she was able to showcase her toned legs and slender figure in some scanty black shorts, an oversized sweater with the letters “Puma” in blue, and a pair of white sneakers, according to the Daily Mail. She sits on a massive pile of sand that has taken over the room in the old house she’s being photographed in, leaning against the wooden walls while gazing straight at the camera.

In the vintage-looking snap, the 26-year-old dons her signature brunette bob, as well as some strikingly dark eye makeup and some nude lipstick color on her lips. She sports the Puma California model in white, which she is often seen wearing on her own Instagram page as well. In yet another photo, Selena is seen leaning against a door frame, while resting her hands on her legs. Her skin is gleaming under the afternoon sunlight, and she completed her look with some large hoop earrings.

Here’s @SelenaGomez lookin’ fresh in her latest promotional shoot for @PUMA! ???????? pic.twitter.com/FJfUos8Nla — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) March 27, 2019

The pictures featuring the former Disney child star were released shortly after her ex, Justin Bieber, took to Instagram to make a shocking profession of love for her during an argument with an online troll who accused him of marrying Hailey Baldwin to get back at his former flame.

“You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at [Selena Gomez]… Plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she’s racist,” the Instagram user wrote, but Justin decided he was having none of it.

He left a lengthy response in which he called the hating fan “immature” and “sick,” and said that Hailey was the “best thing that’s ever happened” to him. He also said that Selena will always be a special person for him, but that he is in love with his wife and that is is “absurd” to refer to his marriage as a revenge move.

“@jaileyisajoke ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicated my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex… Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really,” the 25-year-old said.

“I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels In love with my wife and she is the absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period.”

The Canadian pop star added that he plans on ignoring this kind of social media hate from now on, pointed out that his real fans would support him no matter what, and would not waste their energy harassing Hailey with messages about his ex. The former couple dated on and off for several years before calling it quits in 2018.