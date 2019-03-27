NFL Rumors: Giants Considering Josh Rosen

The New York Giants may have angered legions of their fans earlier this month by trading star wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., to Cleveland, but the team is now planning their next move, which may involve a trade for a franchise quarterback to succeed longtime starter Eli Manning.

According to a report by Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet NY, the Giants are weighing options about how to find a quarterback of the future, and one of them is swinging a trade for Josh Rosen, the quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals who was a rookie last year. Rumors are swirling around the NFL that new Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury wants to draft Kyler Murray with the top overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft, which would allow Arizona to trade Rosen to another team.

According to the report, the Giants “have no idea if Rosen is, or ever will be, available,” even after the NFL owners’ meetings. Even the team’s internal talks about Rosen have been “preliminary,” and the team isn’t sure whether they like Rosen more than the quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

Many analysts have predicted that the Giants will draft quarterback Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State with the 6th pick in the draft, which would position Haskins as the Giants’ successor to Manning, who has been their starting since he was drafted first overall in 2004, and came to New York in a draft-day trade with San Diego.

The #Giants reportedly have interest in a blockbuster trade for #Cardinals QB Josh Rosen. Here's why such a deal would make sense: https://t.co/bMnE5KtCW2 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) March 27, 2019

Kingsbury, when he was the head coach of Texas Tech last year, said that if he were an NFL coach and had the top pick in the draft, he would use it to draft Kyler Murray. However, now that he’s in that exact position, Kingsbury said that he “was speaking how I feel about him as a player and how I felt,” when he made those comments. Kingsbury has also strongly praised Rosen when speaking with the media since he took the Cardinals’ job.

Mel Kiper, Jr. of ESPN issued his latest mock draft this week, and Kiper predicted that the Cardinals will take Murray with the top pick. The latest mock draft by CBS Sports predicted that the Oakland Raiders would trade up to the top spot in the draft to take Murray, with the Washington Redskins moving up to the third spot in the draft to take Haskins. Under that scenario, the Cardinals would keep Rosen and the Giants would take Daniel Jones of Duke at the bottom of the first round, after another trade.