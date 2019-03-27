Tom Cruise Bans Nicole Kidman From Attending Son’s Scientology Wedding, Per ‘Radar Online’

Tom Cruise has allegedly banned Nicole Kidman from attending son Connor’s wedding, as he is a practicing Scientologist and she is not, states a new report from Radar Online. The actress is a practicing Catholic.

Kidman, who split from Cruise after 11 years of marriage, gave up full custody of her children, Isabella and Connor, to Cruise, as the children were practicing Scientologists and chose to remain with their father. The couple met when they starred together in the film Days of Thunder. They wed in 1990. They adopted both children while married.

Radar Online reported that Connor Cruise is marrying a fellow Scientologist named Silvia. The site claims “pals” call the bride-to-be a “Scientology Princess.”

“Tom is behind this and what he wants is as good as law,” an insider told Radar. “Tom made the call and Connor followed.”

“First, Tom would never even consider inviting Nicole to Connor’s wedding because she’s considered a ‘suppressive person’ by the church and, second, he doesn’t want her there. Connor worships the ground his father walks on and would never disobey Tom.”

Kidman is married to country music superstar Keith Urban and together, they share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

The Oscar-winning actress did not attend daughter Isabella’s wedding to Max Parker when the two tied the knot in London in 2015. Cruise also was not present, but he reportedly paid for the wedding.

Matthew Simmons / Getty Images

Although Connor has not spoken publicly about his faith, his sister has revealed her feelings about being a Scientologist in a story published by People Magazine.

Getty Images

Isabella wrote a testimonial about her training as an auditor within the Church of Scientology. An auditor, she is reportedly trained to help Scientologists deal with their personal issues via the assistance of an electronic device called the E-meter. Tony Ortega, who runs an anti-Scientology website called The Underground Bunker, first reported the story.

In the testimony, Isabella thanks both Cruise and her aunt, Cass Mapother.

“Thank you to my Dad for everything. To Cass. To Tash. I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup me or get me through the preliminaries.”

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

She also thanks LRH (L. Ron Hubbard, the founder, and creator of Scientology) “on so many levels.” Isabella Cruise noted in her testimony that she would need “another few centuries” to find the words for her thanks for his work.

Neither Tom Cruise nor Nicole Kidman has commented on the allegations that the actress has not been invited to their son’s wedding.