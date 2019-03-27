Jinger Duggar Vuolo Is Already Looking Like A California Girl, Fans Are Digging Her Summer Style

Jinger Duggar has always loved fashion and exploring different places.

It was just announced on Monday that Jinger Duggar and husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are relocating from their home in Laredo, Texas to sunny Los Angeles. They are moving their family of three this July so that Jeremy can further his studies in ministry. He will be attending the Master’s Seminary, while his wife will be getting into the groove of living in a big city. It looks like she is already getting into the LA spirit.

Duggar fans were surprised and delighted after Jinger shared a couple of Instagram photos with them on Tuesday. The Vuolos spent some time at Golondrina Food Park in Laredo. They took Felicity and enjoyed time as a family. In one of the snapshots, the mom-of-one is seen holding her eight-month-old daughter on her hip and looking quite different from her younger days.

Jinger is wearing a cute sleeveless top, which exposes her bare shoulders. She is also wearing a pair of chic sunglasses and her long brunette hair is pulled up into a fun ponytail. Her pastor husband also posted some photos of their time enjoying the food. Jinger had a plateful of a big, juicy burger and sweet potato fries. It appears that they are trying to get in as much of Laredo as they can before they zoom off to California.

Duggar fans were quick to note just how amazing she looks, despite being surprised by her choice of outfits. Before she married Jeremy, it was all skirts, dresses, and tops with some sort of sleeves attached. She has slowly found her own sense of style by donning pants, shorts, and now sleeveless shirts.

If this was anyone else besides a Duggar, there probably wouldn’t be a shock at all. Jinger is said to have started a trend for the women in the family as now sister, Jill Dillard, has followed suit by wearings pants. With the 25-year-old moving to California, fans have said that they are looking forward to seeing what items she will add to her expanding wardrobe.

Of course, her baby girl is a little fashionista already. Felicity is all decked out in a cute summery outfit with a green bow on her head. Both Jinger and Jeremy said that their firstborn has developed her own unique personality and they are looking forward to seeing more of it shine as she gets older.

The Vuolos are preparing for their big move this summer. It will be quite a change of pace for them, but they are up to the challenge. Jinger Duggar certainly has the California look going, so she should fit right in.