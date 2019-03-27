The Selina Meyer Suite: ‘Veep’-Themed D.C. Hotel Room Created To Mark Show’s Final Season

With the final season about to launch of HBO’s hit show Veep, a Washington D.C. hotel has teamed up with the cable giant to curate a suite styled after the Oval Office set of the Julia Louis-Dreyfus title character Selina Meyer, complete with actual props and furniture from the show’s set. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 12th-floor suite at the Hamilton Hotel will be installed with authentic furniture and set pieces from the show, and will feature the “Veep Experience,” complete with an advance screening of the final season’s first two episodes on March 27. Although the suite doesn’t come with the ministrations of Selina’s personal assistant and not-so-secret admirer Gary Walsh (played by Tony Hale of Arrested Development fame) the hotel and HBO have plans in place to keep the suite intact and available to rent through 2020.

For those unfamiliar with the show, the Julia Louis-Dreyfus vehicle has spent the past six years charting the up-and-down career path of everyone’s favorite pathologically narcissistic fictional politician Selina Meyer. She and her foul-mouthed crew of profoundly incompetent misfit handlers have seen a few short-lived highs – including Meyer’s brief time as the President before ignominiously losing the post due to the vengeance-fueled machinations of other politicians she had stepped on on her way up and a tie vote in the electoral college – and plenty of humiliating lows.

The Hamilton Hotel is located on the infamous K Street in downtown D.C., home to numerous high-powered lobbyist shops. As guests step off the elevator they will step in to a suite that includes the Resolute Desk, the rug depicting the presidential seal, and of course the ridiculously oversized portrait Meyer commissioned of herself – and subsequently hated.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The one-bedroom suite will run you $399 a night, and it will be furnished almost top to bottom with Veep memorabilia. Included in the suite of rooms will be Selina’s Smith College degree, family photos, the vice presidential china set complete with her photo emblazoned on it, the show’s original bar cabinet and writing desk, as well as a throw pillow depicting Selina’s face on Mount Rushmore.

“Given its satirical take on the day-to-day political life of D.C. and how it has resonated with viewers for seven seasons, Veep is clearly an ideal choice for such an interactive guest experience,” said Marc Driscoll, the hotel’s managing director. “We’re grateful to HBO for providing original, iconic set props to create this unique space that allows fans to enjoy Veep beyond its series finale.”

And included in the room’s booking price is a complimentary copy of Selina Meyer’s autobiography, A Woman First: First Woman, as well as a sheet of commemorative Selina Meyer stamps.

The show’s final season will run just seven episodes, and premieres on HBO on Sunday, March 31.