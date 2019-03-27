Jordyn Woods Looks Exactly Like Kylie Jenner In Blonde Instagram Update

Up until February 2019, Jordyn Woods was mostly known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend. With a cheating scandal that now has a timeline courtesy of Us Magazine, this model and influencer’s name now comes as front-page news alongside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

With a career that’s skyrocketing as a result, Woods is now in the U.K. to promote her lashes line, Eylure. On March 27, Woods updated her Instagram with what seems to be yet another debut. Sporting platinum-blonde hair and wearing nothing but a white bathrobe, the rising cosmetics CEO looks a dead ringer for Kylie herself. Jenner frequently promotes Kylie Cosmetics with similar snaps.

“@kyliejenner i can’t help but feel like she copying you, she looks so similar.”

As fan comments poured in, it seems that the similarity is getting noticed. Woods is mostly seen as a brunette, but this peroxide look channels all things Kylie Jenner from the highlighted face to the sultry bathrobe pose.

As Khloe continues to make headlines following her split from Thompson, both Kylie and Jordyn have joined her. For these two 21-year-olds, the subject matter mostly revolves around their friendship. The update from The Daily Mail on March 21 stated that Kylie “still hasn’t spoken” to Jordyn. The two have not been spotted together since the scandal.

“On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion. It was like a kiss on the lips.”

The Daily Mail’s report also covered Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview where an admission to “kissing” Thompson unleashed what seems to be the biggest story of 2019. Given that Woods and Jenner’s friendship appears to be on the rocks, one wonders why Woods appears to be opting for Kylie’s signature Instagram look.

The similarity isn’t a question, it’s a fact. With the same, minimalist style, Kylie’s bathrobe Instagram updates might be the original deal, but the world’s youngest billionaire now appears to have a carbon copy. Interestingly, while many of the comments on Woods’ March 27 update slam her – one called Woods “plastic” – the response appears overwhelmingly positive.

“Laughing at all the people that thought jordyn would be nothing without kylie, look at her she’s thriving.”

Woods is, indeed, thriving. On March 18, The Inquisitr reported Jordyn being “flooded” with business opportunities following the cheating scandal. This girl’s Instagram following is climbing by the day. It currently sits at 9.6 million.

Although Jenner has made no official statement regarding her feelings toward Woods, she has not deleted her “best friend” from her Instagram. Photos showing Woods and Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, on a pre-scandal vacation are still live – as are endless other photos of the two girls. There’s no denying, though. Woods’ latest update comes with an uncanny resemblance.