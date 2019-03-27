‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Blasts Co-Star Kailyn Lowry As A ‘Fake’ And Demands She Stop Talking About Her

Read her deleted tweet.

Jenelle Evans took aim at Kailyn Lowry for being “fake” in a now-deleted tweet earlier this week.

After watching the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, in which Lowry said she has done “a lot” for Evans, TooFab has revealed that Evans posted a statement regarding Lowry’s comment and confirmed she does not “like” her co-star.

“I bailed her out of jail. I called out of work one day when she was strung out on drugs and I drove to Jersey, picked her up and took her to the airport because she was strung out on f****** heroin,” Lowry alleged during the episode.

Following her claims, Evans took to Twitter to slam her co-star for her supposed lies and told her not to act like she is a hero. She then said that she gave her a ride to pick up her mom.

“You’re fake, always have been,” she added in her deleted post. “Don’t like you. Sorry. Just stop talking about me? Thanks.”

Evans and Lowry have been at odds for some time and while Evans made a point to call her co-star out on Twitter, it was previously revealed that she had blocked Lowry on Twitter. So, when it comes to seeing Evans’ posts, Lowry will have to find a screenshot of what she’s said.

As fans well know, Evans is at odds with nearly the entire cast of Teen Mom 2, aside from Briana DeJesus, who wasn’t welcomed to the show by the other ladies due to her past romance with Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

As Evans deals with her on-screen drama with Lowry, the Teen Mom 2 star is also facing ongoing rumors regarding the current state of her marriage to David Eason, who was fired from the show in February of last year.

Last month, after a call to 911 was aired in which Evans accused Eason of an assault, which she later denied, things between her and Eason took a turn for the worse as her mother, Barbara Evans, suggested there was something going on at home that was dangerous for her daughter to be around. However, after both of the parties declared themselves “single” on their Facebook pages, Evans began sharing new photos of herself wearing her wedding ring, which seemed to confirm they are still together.

To see more of Evans, Lowry, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.