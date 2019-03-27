Jessica Simpson’s Children Are ‘Very Helpful’ With Baby Birdie, Singer Had ‘Best Attitude’ About Recovery

Jessica Simpson recently gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Birdie, one week ago. While Jessica was open about her pregnancy on social media, she hasn’t been sharing too much in the days after birth, but according to a new report from PEOPLE, Jessica had the “best attitude” about her recovery.

Jessica gave birth to her third child via cesarean section. At birth, baby Birdie weighed nearly 11 pounds.

An insider told the site, “She had the best attitude about her recovery. She was very excited about having another baby girl. Her older kids were around [the hospital] a lot and doted on the baby.”

The singer and her husband, Eric Johnson, have three children together. Their oldest daughter Maxwell is 6-years-old and their son Ace is 5-years-old. According to a different report from US Weekly, both of Jessica and Eric’s older children have been “very helpful” with their newborn sister.

A source explained the kids are “very helpful and sweet with the baby. They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

In September 2018, Jessica announced her pregnancy via Instagram. She shared a photo of her two children with large balloons. Another photo with her two kids showed an array of pink balloons floating in the air.

With the photo, Jessica wrote, “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Since sharing the news of her pregnancy, Jessica has been open about the struggles she faced. At the beginning of March, she revealed that she had spent a week in the hospital for bronchitis, noting that that she battled bronchitis four times over a two-month period. She revealed that, even though she wasn’t doing so well, her little girl was doing fantastic. Prior to that, she revealed that she had suffered from acid reflux and had even purchased a “sleep recliner” that she showed off on Instagram. The singer also dealt with sciatica pain and swollen feet while pregnant with her third child.

However, Jessica also shared the sweet pregnancy moments including pictures from her baby shower. The photos, which she posted to Instagram, showed Jessica glowing in a white dress and a pink and gold flower crown. Standing with her mother, sister, niece, and daughter, a sign above them read “Birdie’s Nest,” giving fans the first hint that the singer had picked out the name “Birdie” for baby number three.