Alex Jones Reacts To Mueller Report By Offering To Execute ‘Traitors’

Last week, after a nearly two-year-long investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller finally released his report on the Russia probe. The response to the report has been split down the middle, with many taking the fact that Mueller has not made suggestions for further indictments to mean that President Donald Trump has been completely exonerated after the investigation.

One of those people is Alex Jones, conspiracy theorist from Infowars, who, according to Media Matters, has stated that he is willing to execute any “traitors” after the Mueller report cleared Trump. Jones’ statement came after Attorney General William Barr released his summary of the report.

Following the summary’s release, Jones dedicated his March 25 episode of Infowars to the report, and in particular focused on those who had not provided a favorable view of himself — and Trump — throughout the investigation.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow appeared to be his main target, after she apparently claimed that Jones and Trump were “on foreign payrolls.” Jones called Maddow “scum,” before adding a rather sinister threat directed at her.

“If you’re found guilty of treason, and they want me to kick the switch to open that trapdoor and drop your neck down and snap that son of a bitch, I swear to God I’ll pull those levers all day.”

While Jones was threatening to execute Maddow, news clips of her played in the background, just to make sure his audience knew exactly who he was referring to.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

According to Newsweek, Jones also took some time to continue his attacks surrounding the Sandy Hook incident. After the father of one of the victims was found dead late last week — of an apparent suicide — Jones strongly suggested that he had actually been murdered in order to draw attention away from the release of the Mueller report.

“We have no idea whether he was even murdered at this point. Why would some anti-gun guy do this? This is really sad. My prayers go out to him and his family and we wish for the truth of whatever really happened here to come out. We don’t know yet. And we’ll see the corporate media say outrageous lies, but it’s what they do. And look, the good news of no collusion, the good news that I’m not a Russian agent comes out, and now this happens right on time. Just amazing.”

The conspiracy theorist is banned from most social media platforms, with the exception of Instagram, but still has a strong following on his radio show.

He also claims to have “inside information” from the president himself, which isn’t completely outside the realm of possibility. Trump has previously appeared on Alex Jones’ show to speak to the conspiracy theorist, promising he wouldn’t let him down. Trump has also frequently cited Infowars as a source of information that he shares with the media.