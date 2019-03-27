Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade May Lose Business Trademarks Because Of Poor Punctuation

Trademark applications for several of her potential makeup lines were rejected due to improper punctuation.

Ever since the indictment of parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli for their alleged involvement in a widespread college admissions scam, Olivia Jade Giannulli’s career has been dealt one blow after another. In the wake of the scandal, she was subsequently dropped as a brand spokesperson by both Sephora and TRESemme.

Now another of Giannulli’s business ventures may be dropped, due to a whole new set of problems.

The Blast has reportedly obtained documents which show that Giannulli was informed of the imminent dismissal of several of her trademark applications, including ones for “Olivia Jade Beauty” and “Olivia Jade.”

In the paperwork, the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) officials are calling the wording in the applications too broad, with the filings for “make up kits” comprised of “moisturizer” and “concealer” containing language that needs specification.

Giannulli’s incorrect punctuation, however, was considered the worst offense.

According to USPTO officials, “Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity.”

They added, “Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

This is purportedly the second time that Giannulli has been warned. She will get another chance to send in a corrected application — or the entire request will be rejected.

She received the notice a few days after her mother and father were both booked and charged with mail fraud. They were both released on $1 million bond, putting their gigantic Bel-Air mansion up as payment. They were also forced to hand over their passports.

The judge also placed travel restrictions on the couple, ruling that Loughlin could go to Vancouver for work. However, the judge said she must give up her passport by December 19, upon the completion of her contracted work.

Incidentally, their defense attorney, Perry Viscounty, also dealt with the trademark applications.

Along with Viscounty, Loughlin and Giannulli have hired lawyer Sean Berkowitz — a director at the Department of Justice and head of the Enron task force — according to court documents from The Blast.

Berkowitz is credited with obtaining a guilty verdict for Enron founder and CEO Kenneth Lay. He departed the Department of Justice after the Enron case to work at the Latham & Watkins law firm.

The social media influencer has been mum since the scandal broke, as she became implicated in her parents’ alleged scheme to bribe entry into the University of Southern California.

Officials at the school are currently investigating the nature of her admission into the university.