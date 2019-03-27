Ex-‘View’ Host Meredith Vieira Weighs On Elisabeth Hasselbeck Drama

Original The View moderator Meredith Vieira weighed in on the drama surrounding former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s firing from the ABC talk series and her return to the series’ iconic “Hot Topics” table for the first time in six years on March 26.

Hasselbeck has released a new memoir titled Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom. She appeared on The View to discuss the tome as well as her feelings regarding some of today’s hot-button topics.

Vieira said that she had no ill feelings towards her former co-host, despite the many times Hasselbeck was criticized for her conservative stance as a panelist on the series. Vieira worked alongside Hasselbeck during Seasons 6 through 9 of The View.

“I loved working with Elisabeth, I think she was great,” Vieira said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “I felt like she was a daughter to me.”

“I felt that they were trying to make her into the conservative voice and put words in her mouth, and I don’t think that’s a good place to be,” Vieira said of the show’s alleged attempt to pigeonhole Hasselbeck. “When you’re new on television, sometimes you agree to things you might not otherwise. And when you’re trying to find your voice, it’s important that that voice be authentic.”

Hasselbeck was unceremoniously fired from The View in 2013 alongside Joy Behar. She said that the shocking day she learned her voice and opinion would no longer be needed, left her feeling “betrayed.” She wrote in her memoir that she was visited by both the show’s producer and an executive from ABC who told her that her contract would not be renewed. The reason at the time was that the show was allegedly going in a less political direction.

Hasselbeck also explained that she and Whoopi Goldberg, who often disagreed on-camera, are “forever friends.”

“Whoopi and I each think the other one is downright crazy when it comes to our stance on any given issue,” said Hasselbeck in the book.

Hasselbeck also revealed that she has a great affection for Goldberg and that the two love each other for who they are instead of hating one another for their political views.

Today’s version of The View is dominated by political news, where current hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman, and Meghan McCain agree to disagree about current issues surrounding our country and the current administration of the United States of America.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.