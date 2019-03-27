Kate Beckinsale Says She’s ‘Surprised’ By All The Attention Her Relationship With Pete Davidson Is Getting

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s new relationship has been the talk of the town as of late. However, the 45-year-old doesn’t quite understand all the hype around it.

The actress expressed her bewilderment with all of the attention to her dating life in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times and admitted that it was something she wasn’t quite expecting.

“I’m surprised by the interest. I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief,” she said, expertly avoiding mention of her beau’s name. “It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to.”

There’s no doubt that all the hubbub surrounding any relationship, whether between celebrities or not, could put some pressure on a budding romance. For Kate, however, it doesn’t matter, as it is her feelings are what drives her dating life, not the media circus that comes along with it.

“If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not,” she said.

In fact, the British beauty — who stars in Amazon Prime’s new series The Widow — finds the microscope over her life, or anybody’s life, for that matter, to be something that should have worn off a long time ago.

“It’s a little old fashioned to have a woman’s personal life [looked at like that],” she explained. “It’s a little bit tired.”

People appear to have strong feelings about Kate Beckinsale these days. Part of it has to to with her acting, her latest being @PrimeVideo's #TheWidow. There’s also buzz about her romance with Pete Davidson. But, as she tells @GeBraxton, she doesn't care https://t.co/MkHzsJBQ0f pic.twitter.com/8fpJUap1DN — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) March 27, 2019

Kate and her Saturday Night Live beau first sparked dating rumors in January, when the two were seen getting flirty at a Golden Globes after party, and eventually left the event together. It had only been a few months since Davidson and pop star Ariana Grande had called off their whirlwind engagement, so many were shocked at how quickly the comedian had moved on.

The age difference between the two has also come as a shock to a handful of fans. Pete Davidson is 25, making Kate 20 years his senior, though judging by all their PDA over the last few weeks, neither seem to mind.

Pete himself even admitted he didn’t understand where all the “fascination” with their age difference came from when he addressed his new relationship when he made an appearance earlier this month on the popular Saturday Night Live segment Weekend Update.

“It doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this,” he said, before rattling off a lengthy list of famous relationships in which the men are considerably older than their partners.

Among the men in the group were Scott Disick, Donald Trump, and Larry King, all of whom Pete suggested critics could ask about age differences in relationships.