‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Sharon Quits

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, March 27, brings a surprise resignation from Sharon. Plus, Lola thanked Summer for being her donor, Kyle carried Summer over the threshold, and Devon got himself some new houseguests.

Lola (Sasha Calle) visited Summer’s (Hunter King) hospital room to thank her for the liver donation and congratulate her on her marriage to Kyle (Michael Mealor). While Lola was grateful to Summer, she also hoped to never see Summer again. Kyle showed up and offered to help Lola, but she told Kyle to stay with his wife. Later, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) took Lola home. He insisted that she stay with him and he spilled the beans about Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Arturo’s (Jason Canela) affair.

Meanwhile, Kyle took Summer home and carried her over the threshold at the Abbott mansion, where Abby (Melissa Ordway) was ranting and raving about men. Jack (Peter Bergman) thought Summer was pregnant, but Kyle admitted that she’d been Lola’s donor. Jack was stunned, and he warned Kyle not to hurt Summer. Kyle texted Lola, but she deleted her text back without sending it. Summer told Jack that Kyle fell in love with her and that she loves Kyle.

Sharon went to work at the Genoa City Police Department, and she talked to Paul (Doug Davidson) about Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). He told Sharon that Rey was lucky that he only fired him. Paul also complained to Sharon that she deceived everybody at the station. Although Paul didn’t fire Sharon, she quit anyway. Paul told Sharon that Rey wasn’t worth quitting her job over. Later at Crimson Lights, Sharon told Rey she quit, and they agreed to go on a date.

At the penthouse, Devon (Bryton James) gave Ana (Loren Lott) a framed picture of her dad. Later he went to Jett’s (Glenn Brown) motel room and offered to help him. Devon asked Jett and his nurse Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to move into the penthouse with him and Ana because after all, they are all family. Jett balked at the idea, but Devon mentioned a potential comeback if Jett’s vocal cord surgery was successful. Elena worried that Devon promised Jett too much since the surgery had no guarantees. However, Devon told her his main concern was helping family and not the music.

He asked Elena more about herself, and she told him that she’s really a doctor, but she had to drop out of her residency due to overwhelming student loan debt. Eventually, Jett agreed to move in with Devon. Elena planned to move in too, and Devon thought that would help her save money to pay down her debt. Ana was thrilled at the possibility of maybe one day getting to sing with her dad.