Jordyn Woods Flashes Her Spanx In Skintight Mini-Dress While Out In London

Jordyn Woods has been super busy ever since landing in London earlier this week.

On Tuesday, she made her grand appearance at the launch event for her collaboration with Eylure, but not without suffering a small wardrobe malfunction as she made her way out of the car. The model, who sported a figure-hugging mini-dress, accidentally flashed her Spanx when she stepped out of her vehicle to attend the launch party of her Eylure x Jordyn Woods collection in the English capital.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jordyn showed up to the event at the Jin Bow Law Skybar in London in a posh Rolls Royce, donning a very risque long-sleeved aquamarine mini-dress, which also featured bright orange frill detailing. The 21-year-old added a few inches to her petite figure by pairing the daring ensemble with some orange perspex heels, and she showcased her toned pins while posing for the cameras at the star-studded event.

Perhaps the most striking detail of her glamorous look was her long, sleek platinum blonde wig, a fierce contrast to her usual dark short bob. She donned a full face of make-up, including some smokey eye shadow, big lush eyelashes, lots of contour and highlighter around her cheekbones, and a dab of light orange lip gloss on her lips.

Jordyn took to her Instagram stories to document the whole event, and she was spotted hanging out with her British gal pals, including Manchester-born singer IAMDDB (real name Diana de Brito). She appeared to be enjoying herself, as she is certainly trying to forget about the current state of her friendship with former bestie, Kylie Jenner.

After reports emerged that Jordyn had been seen kissing Kylie’s older sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, she was completely cut off from the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, and even had to leave the makeup mogul’s guesthouse, where she had been living for months. And despite the fact that she has been best friends with Kylie since middle school, the cheating scandal took a huge toll on their relationship, even affecting their business deals.

After the news broke out, Jordyn’s Eylure set, which costs $7.99, was heavily discounted, with fans now being able to buy a second pack at the same time for half price. Furthermore, her lip kit collab with Kylie also saw its price slashed by half, with the Jordy Lip Kit now costing $13.99 on the Kylie Cosmetics website. Still, Jordyn has been focused on promoting her Eylure lash collection, and has been posting exciting snaps on her Instagram to show her followers that the products are now available to shop in Superdrug stores across the U.K.