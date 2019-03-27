Wendy Williams’ Husband Has Remained On Set Despite Cheating Rumors

The show must go on! Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, is reportedly still working on the set of his wife’s talk show, the Wendy Williams Show, despite rumors of his infidelity and his mistress giving birth to their child. Hunter is an executive producer of the show, and sources recently revealed to TMZ that the two are showing no signs of hostility amid the drama at home.

On Monday, rumors began to circulate that Hunter’s mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth in Philadelphia after going into labor on Sunday evening. Hunter appeared on the set of his wife’s talk show as usual on Tuesday to continue his duties. The source explained that the situation does feel a bit awkward for other crew members, but Williams and Hunter seem to be putting on brave faces.

Hudson was reportedly discharged from the hospital after giving birth to a baby girl, according to E! News. It is not confirmed at this time that Hunter is the father, but rumors of his infidelity with a mistress have been swirling for several weeks. The two reportedly decided not to have the child in New York out of fear it would leak to the press, choosing instead to visit Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.

A source told Page Six earlier this week that Hunter’s infidelity has been causing marital issues with Williams for over 10 years. Earlier this month, the talk show host was spotted without her wedding ring, but explained during an episode that they are “still very much in love.”

Meanwhile, Williams revealed on her March 19 episode that she has been living in a sober house as she seeks treatment for addiction issues. She opened up about her past struggles with cocaine addiction and revealed that she attends daily meetings with others who are struggling.

“I see my brothers and sisters, caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don’t know I’m Wendy. They don’t care I’m Wendy. There’s no autographs. There is no nothing. It’s the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle,” she said emotionally.

She added that after her meetings, she is driven to her sober house with several “smelly boys” whom she loves dearly. Only her husband and their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., knew about her living situation.

The show host also took a moment to mention the launch of the Hunter Foundation, their nonprofit organization and 24-hour addiction hotline, according to Deadline.

On Tuesday, news broke that Williams had been found drunk and rushed to the hospital Monday evening, where she was given IV fluids. She returned to filming her talk show the next morning.