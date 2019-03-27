‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jade Roper Flaunts Her Bare Baby Bump In A Bikini At 5 Months Pregnant

Jade's showing how her bump has "popped" at five months pregnant.

Former Bachelor In Paradise star Jade Roper is proudly showing off her bare baby bump in a bikini on Instagram. The pregnant reality star — who appeared on Season 2 of the reality dating show and on Season 19 of The Bachelor where she competed for Chris Soules’ heart — showed off just how much her bump had popped at 20 weeks pregnant.

Pregnant Jade posed in a pink, purple, and white bikini as she shot a sweet smile to the camera. The adorable snap had her bump on full display in the two-piece while her long brunette hair was flowing down by her shoulders.

In the caption, she revealed that she and husband Tanner Tolbert – who she met on Bachelor In Paradise – woke up that morning to see that her belly had “popped” while also asking her more than 1 million followers on the social media site to help them out with a few baby names for their baby boy.

The sweet snap already has more than 150,000 likes from her fans on the social media site.

Roper also shared another adorable bikini photo on her official Instagram account this week, this time a snap featuring Tanner and their 1-year-old daughter Emerson during a trip to the beach together.

The seriously adorable family photo showed Jade planting a kiss on little Emerson’s lips as she held her on her baby bump while Tanner than planted a kiss on the back of her head.

In the caption, Roper said she was “so thankful” for her family which will grow by one more in August.

Per People, the latest adorable family photos come shortly after Jade revealed the heartbreaking news that she and Tanner suffered a miscarriage while appearing on Bachelor In Paradise.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for WE tv

“I had a miscarriage. These words have burned inside me for over three years,” she shared with her fans in a very candid message. “I was honestly so scared to share our story because I have always had this inner voice that’s said I don’t matter as much, especially when it comes to my struggles or my pain.”

“Being pregnant with our second child, all these emotions have been on the surface for me,” Roper then continued in the note to her fans.

“I just felt it was time to get it out of me and share our story and honor our baby.”

The star first announced via Instagram that she and Tolbert are expecting their second child together back in January.

At the time, Jade admitted that she and her husband were “overwhelmed” to be giving their daughter a sibling.