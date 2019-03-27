Beth Chapman Dazzles During Date Night With Dog The Bounty Hunter Amid Cancer Battle

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman has made it clear that she is not going to let cancer take away her sparkle or her zest for life. The 51-year-old is facing a dire prognosis with the return of her cancer, but she is still filming a new show and regularly sharing inspiration with her fans. Apparently, in addition to all of that, she is also getting out for date nights with husband Duane Chapman.

Metro shares the shots of Beth and Duane out on the town this week in Los Angeles. The Dog the Bounty Hunter stars reportedly had dinner together at Avra, and they posed for some photographers outside of the restaurant. Wednesday morning, Chapman shared a selfie from the evening out via her Instagram page.

Beth looked amazing in a stunning black evening outfit that included a form-fitting black top with sheer sleeves and a short black miniskirt with silver embellishments. Chapman had her iconic bleached-blonde hair in waves cascading down her shoulder, and she donned her usual necklace, rings, and glammed-up nails.

As The Daily Mail details, Chapman added sheer black hose and heeled black boots to finish off the stunning look. Beth looked gorgeous and radiant as she embraced this date night with her hubby. Despite the toll the cancer battle must be taking on her, she looked happy and healthy.

Duane also donned his typical style, which included dark sunglasses and a black leather jacket over a white button-down shirt, black pants, and black loafers. The Dog the Bounty Hunter stars smiled as they headed into the restaurant together for dinner.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Beth has been staying quite busy while still doing treatments to fight her cancer. She was in Kentucky last weekend for a fan event, and she’s been posting plenty of selfies and inspirational thoughts via social media to keep her fans in the loop.

It is known that the Chapmans, known for their reality show Dog the Bounty Hunter, have been filming a new show. Dog’s Most Wanted will debut later this year on WGN, although a premiere date has not been revealed yet. Not only will fans see Beth and Duane chasing down the bad guys, but they will also get an insider’s look at her personal battle against this cancer return.

Chapman has previously shared that she is doing chemotherapy, but it’s essentially a toss-up in terms of whether it’ll be effective for her cancer. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star isn’t letting any grim statistics slow her down, though, as was clearly the case as Beth hit up the Hollywood hotspot this week for dinner with her hubby.