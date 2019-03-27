Romee Strijd Goes Completely Nude On The Beach For Steamy New Instagram Snaps

Summer is almost here, and Romee Strijd is definitely ready for it. The Victoria’s Secret Angel hit the beach in her latest Instagram snaps that showed off her bikini body in the most revealing way possible, sending her followers into a frenzy.

The 23-year-old set pulses racing in her latest social media upload shared early in the morning on Wednesday, March 27, and the snaps certainly did not disappoint. In the series of four sexy shots, Romee was captured striking a few poses on the beach and left very little to the imagination as she did so thanks to her decision to go completely nude for the risque photo shoot.

The blonde bombshell put her perfect bikini body completely on display in the first steamy snap, in which she was photographed laying stomach-down in the sand as she propped her head up on her hand and gave the camera a sultry look. The Victoria’s Secret Angel put her bare, curvy booty completely on display in the photo, which was highlighted even more thanks to the golden ray of sunshine that provided the perfect natural spotlight for her curvaceous backside.

The next snap in the set captured the model in a similar position, while the third focused more on her upper body and glamorous, natural makeup look, though her ample cleavage was still very much within eyesight in the snap. The jaw-dropping photo series ended with a black-and-white shot that caught the stunner in a different pose, arching her back as she sat in the sand and expertly covered her bare bosom.

Fans of the Dutch beauty went absolutely wild for her new set of NSFW Instagram snaps which, at the time of this writing, have racked up more than 136,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds of Romee’s 5.3 million followers also took to the comments section of the post to shower the catwalk queen in compliments for the breathtaking photos.

“You’re such an angel,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “flawless.”

In the caption of her post, Romee wrote that she would definitely be hitting the beach soon, though she would certainly be covering up a little when she does. Likely, she will sport a few pieces from the new Victoria’s Secret swim collection, which was resurrected this year after being discontinued in 2016. Earlier this month, the stunner took to her Instagram account again to express her excitement for the return of the brand’s popular beach day apparel and shared a sexy clip of her modeling a few pieces to get her fans hyped about its return as well.