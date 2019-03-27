Rosie O’Donnell Slams Whoopi Goldberg: ‘The Worst Experience I’ve Ever Had On Live TV Was Working With Her’

First Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and now Whoopi Goldberg? Rosie O’Donnell is holding nothing back when it comes to her former co-workers.

In Ramin Setoodeh’s new book, Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View, O’Donnell opened up about her time on the hit ABC show and how she didn’t get along with many of her co-stars. Throughout her time there, People shares that O’Donnell and Goldberg had a rather toxic history.

Back in 2009, Whoopi reportedly sent Rosie an “angry letter” after O’Donnell disagreed with Goldberg saying that director Roman Polanski hadn’t committed “rape rape,” in 1979 even though he pled guilty. Once she received the angry letter, Setoodeh’s book shares that Rosie responded to Goldberg rather mildly.

“I’m sorry if that hurt your feelings. I have different feelings about it than you. And I stand up for what I believe, but I’ll never bet against you, Whoopi Goldberg.”

As fans know, Rosie left the show briefly but came back in 2014. The actress was re-hired after Barbara Walters retired from the morning show but once again, she and Goldberg never quite saw eye-to-eye. This time, Rosie says that her ideas were shut down by Whoopi in a morning meeting and as viewers could see, the tension between the two played out on screen as well.

When asked what was going in with her and Goldberg, Rosie told people to just watch the show because their tensions were brought to the live show. And though she said that at the time, she had no desire for a public feud, she isn’t holding anything back now.

“Whoopi Goldberg was as mean as anyone has ever been on television to me, personally—while I was sitting there,” the comedienne told Setoodeh. “Worse than Fox News. The worst experience I’ve ever had on live television was interacting with her.”

But it wasn’t all bad words that she had against Whoopi though their relationship on air and behind the scenes was toxic. Prior to starring with her on the show, Rosie says Whoopi was well-respected by her and despite their differences, she still says that she will respect such a legend.

“She’s a minority, feminist, smart, funny, groundbreaking legend who is black in America,” O’Donnell says. “I’m never going to not have respect for Whoopi Goldberg. But that was a painful experience, personally and professionally.”

And Goldberg isn’t the only one who Rosie talked about in the tell-all book. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, O’Donnell admitted that she had “a little bit of a crush” on former co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck. A day later, Hasselbeck appeared on The View, saying that the comments made by her former co-worker were “disturbing and wrong,” and that they objectified women in the workplace. She also said that she would pray for Rosie.

Later, Rosie clapped back on Twitter, telling Hasselbeck that “my crush on u was not sexual.”